Chiranjeevi Wishes Amitabh Bhachchan On 84th Birthday, Calls Him His 'Dearest Guru Ji'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan turned 84; Chiranjeevi extended warm birthday wishes.

Chiranjeevi praised Bachchan's dedication, humility, and inspiring presence.

Actors previously collaborated in 2019's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on Sunday, October 11, with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi extending warm birthday wishes to the veteran actor. Sharing a picture of the two embracing, Chiranjeevi praised Bachchan’s dedication to cinema, his respect for his craft and the humility that continues to inspire him.

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Chiranjeevi Calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘Dearest Guru Ji’

In a birthday post on X, Chiranjeevi addressed Bachchan as his “dearest Guru Ji”, celebrating not only his remarkable achievements but also the warmth and modesty that define him.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special.”

Chiranjeevi also wished the veteran star good health, happiness and many more fulfilling years in cinema. He added, “Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!”

Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan 💐 Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir! ❤️ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan And Chiranjeevi’s On-Screen Collaboration

The two actors shared screen space in the 2019 historical action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film featured Chiranjeevi as freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, while Bachchan portrayed Gosayi Venkanna, a spiritual leader who guides the protagonist.

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Journey In Indian Cinema

Bachchan made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, playing Anwar Ali. Although several of his early films struggled at the box office, performances in Anand (1971) and Bombay To Goa (1972) helped establish his presence in the industry.

Over the decades, the veteran actor has taken on roles across genres and worked alongside multiple generations of performers. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Bachchan is also set to return in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

(With inputs from ANI)