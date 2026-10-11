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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChiranjeevi Wishes Amitabh Bhachchan On 84th Birthday, Calls Him His 'Dearest Guru Ji'

Chiranjeevi Wishes Amitabh Bhachchan On 84th Birthday, Calls Him His 'Dearest Guru Ji'

Chiranjeevi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, praising his love for cinema, humility and dedication to acting.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan turned 84; Chiranjeevi extended warm birthday wishes.
  • Chiranjeevi praised Bachchan's dedication, humility, and inspiring presence.
  • Actors previously collaborated in 2019's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on Sunday, October 11, with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi extending warm birthday wishes to the veteran actor. Sharing a picture of the two embracing, Chiranjeevi praised Bachchan’s dedication to cinema, his respect for his craft and the humility that continues to inspire him.

ALSO READ: KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted To Quit 1984 Elections, Recalls Mother Teji Bachchan's Advice

Chiranjeevi Calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘Dearest Guru Ji’

In a birthday post on X, Chiranjeevi addressed Bachchan as his “dearest Guru Ji”, celebrating not only his remarkable achievements but also the warmth and modesty that define him.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special.”

Chiranjeevi also wished the veteran star good health, happiness and many more fulfilling years in cinema. He added, “Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!”

Amitabh Bachchan And Chiranjeevi’s On-Screen Collaboration

The two actors shared screen space in the 2019 historical action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film featured Chiranjeevi as freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, while Bachchan portrayed Gosayi Venkanna, a spiritual leader who guides the protagonist.

ALSO READ: A Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set

Amitabh Bachchan’s Journey In Indian Cinema

Bachchan made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, playing Anwar Ali. Although several of his early films struggled at the box office, performances in Anand (1971) and Bombay To Goa (1972) helped establish his presence in the industry.

Over the decades, the veteran actor has taken on roles across genres and worked alongside multiple generations of performers. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Bachchan is also set to return in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and what did he say?

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wished Amitabh Bachchan, calling him 'Guru Ji'.

In which film did Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi share screen space?

They acted together in the 2019 historical action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy..

What was Amitabh Bachchan's debut film and how was his early career?

Amitabh Bachchan debuted in 1969 with Saat Hindustani.

What are Amitabh Bachchan's recent and upcoming film projects?

He was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Chiranjeevi Amitabh Bachchan Birthday
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