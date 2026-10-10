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English NewsEntertainmentA Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set

A Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set

Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s 84th birthday on October 11, ABP News takes viewers inside the Kaun Banega Crorepati set, from the control room to the hot seat.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ABP News offers KBC set tour for Bachchan's birthday.
  • Technical teams meticulously coordinate KBC production for smooth flow.
  • Grand studio, hot seat, Bachchan's unique hosting style engages viewers.
  • Celebrating 26 years, KBC's 18th season airs currently.

As Amitabh Bachchan prepares to celebrate his 84th birthday on October 11, ABP News offers a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic set of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The special tour, led by ABP News Production Head Sujata Sanghamitra, takes viewers through the show's production setup, from the high-tech control room to the famous hot seat. After 26 years on television, the quiz show continues to entertain audiences, test contestants' knowledge and give them a chance to win life-changing prize money.

ALSO READ: KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted To Quit 1984 Elections, Recalls Mother Teji Bachchan's Advice

Inside KBC’s Control Room: How The Show Comes Together

Behind the drama and excitement of Kaun Banega Crorepati is a technical team working across multiple monitors to ensure every moment runs smoothly. Wearing headphones, team members coordinate camera angles, lighting changes and sound effects throughout the programme. Their work keeps the action on screen seamless, even as the contestants face challenging questions.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)
(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

The Team Working Behind The Scenes

Amitabh Bachchan may be the face of KBC, but the show's success also depends on the people working behind the cameras. From setting up the studio and arranging the questions to managing the shoot, several departments work together to deliver each episode. What viewers see as a polished television programme requires careful planning and coordination behind the scenes.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)
(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

A Tour Of KBC’s Grand Studio And The Hot Seat

The KBC set features bright lights, an expansive backdrop and a distinctive circular stage. Contestants first compete in the ‘Fastest Finger First’ round, with the selected participant earning the opportunity to sit opposite Bachchan on the coveted hot seat.

People travel from different parts of India to test their knowledge and pursue their dream of becoming a crorepati. The audience's applause, the studio atmosphere and Bachchan's presence add to the excitement of the experience.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)
(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Enduring Connection With 'KBC'

Among the highlights of the set tour is Amitabh Bachchan seated in front of the computer screen, dressed in a white suit and wearing his signature glasses. His composed demeanour and focused approach reflect the role he continues to play in the programme.

For 26 years, Bachchan has remained closely associated with KBC. His conversations with contestants, light-hearted exchanges and distinctive style of asking questions have become an integral part of the show's appeal.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)
(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Directs Amitabh Bachchan To Appear In Personality Rights Case If Settlement Fails

KBC Season 18: When And Where To Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which continues to receive a positive response from viewers. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and is also available on Sony LIV.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How long has Kaun Banega Crorepati been on television?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has been entertaining audiences for 26 years. It continues to test contestants' knowledge and offer life-changing prize money.

Who led the special behind-the-scenes tour of the KBC set?

The special tour of the KBC set was led by ABP News Production Head Sujata Sanghamitra. She provided viewers with a look at the show's production setup, from the control room to the hot seat.

What is the role of the control room in KBC production?

The control room houses a technical team working across multiple monitors. They coordinate camera angles, lighting changes, and sound effects to ensure the program runs smoothly.

How do contestants qualify to sit on the KBC hot seat?

Contestants first compete in the 'Fastest Finger First' round. The selected participant then earns the opportunity to sit opposite Amitabh Bachchan on the coveted hot seat.

When and where can viewers watch the current season of KBC?

The 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. It is also available for viewing on Sony LIV.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Birthday KBC Season 18
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