A Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP News offers KBC set tour for Bachchan's birthday.

Technical teams meticulously coordinate KBC production for smooth flow.

Grand studio, hot seat, Bachchan's unique hosting style engages viewers.

Celebrating 26 years, KBC's 18th season airs currently.

As Amitabh Bachchan prepares to celebrate his 84th birthday on October 11, ABP News offers a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic set of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The special tour, led by ABP News Production Head Sujata Sanghamitra, takes viewers through the show's production setup, from the high-tech control room to the famous hot seat. After 26 years on television, the quiz show continues to entertain audiences, test contestants' knowledge and give them a chance to win life-changing prize money.

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Inside KBC’s Control Room: How The Show Comes Together

Behind the drama and excitement of Kaun Banega Crorepati is a technical team working across multiple monitors to ensure every moment runs smoothly. Wearing headphones, team members coordinate camera angles, lighting changes and sound effects throughout the programme. Their work keeps the action on screen seamless, even as the contestants face challenging questions.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

The Team Working Behind The Scenes

Amitabh Bachchan may be the face of KBC, but the show's success also depends on the people working behind the cameras. From setting up the studio and arranging the questions to managing the shoot, several departments work together to deliver each episode. What viewers see as a polished television programme requires careful planning and coordination behind the scenes.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

A Tour Of KBC’s Grand Studio And The Hot Seat

The KBC set features bright lights, an expansive backdrop and a distinctive circular stage. Contestants first compete in the ‘Fastest Finger First’ round, with the selected participant earning the opportunity to sit opposite Bachchan on the coveted hot seat.

People travel from different parts of India to test their knowledge and pursue their dream of becoming a crorepati. The audience's applause, the studio atmosphere and Bachchan's presence add to the excitement of the experience.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Enduring Connection With 'KBC'

Among the highlights of the set tour is Amitabh Bachchan seated in front of the computer screen, dressed in a white suit and wearing his signature glasses. His composed demeanour and focused approach reflect the role he continues to play in the programme.

For 26 years, Bachchan has remained closely associated with KBC. His conversations with contestants, light-hearted exchanges and distinctive style of asking questions have become an integral part of the show's appeal.

(Image Source: Sony Entertainment)

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KBC Season 18: When And Where To Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which continues to receive a positive response from viewers. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and is also available on Sony LIV.