Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajpal Yadav urged prioritizing women's safety this Navratri.

He questioned society's respect for women beyond religious ceremonies.

As a father, he advocated for daughters' freedom and respect.

Yadav called for lasting commitment to women's dignity and security.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has urged people to look beyond religious rituals this Navratri and take greater responsibility for women’s safety. In a social media post, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor reflected on the contrast between worshipping the divine feminine and the concerns surrounding women's safety in India, calling for a society where every girl can pursue her dreams without fear.

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Rajpal Yadav Questions Women’s Safety During Navratri

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Rajpal highlighted the significance of worshipping the feminine divine during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami and Navami, when young girls are revered as manifestations of the Goddess.

However, he questioned whether the respect shown to girls during religious ceremonies extends to their everyday lives. In his post, he wrote, "For nine days during Navratri, we worship the divine feminine power. On Ashtami and Navami, we consider young girls to be manifestations of the Goddess, worship them, and seek their blessings. But when incidents concerning women's safety come to light, a question arises in our minds: In a country where we consider young girls to be goddesses, is every daughter truly safe? (sic)."

जय माता दी 🙏🏻 https://t.co/sByOqCdDMD — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 11, 2026

Actor Makes Emotional Appeal As A Father Of Three Daughters

The Dhol actor also spoke about the issue from a personal perspective, drawing on his experience as a father of three daughters. He emphasised that every girl should be able to make her own choices, follow her ambitions and receive respect wherever she goes.

"As a father of daughters, this question touches my heart even more deeply. Every father wishes for his daughter to pursue her dreams without fear, live life on her own terms, and be treated with respect wherever she goes. The worship of Goddess Durga becomes truly meaningful only when we recognize her strength not just in temples, but also through the respect and safety we ensure for every woman," he went on to add.

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Rajpal Yadav Calls For A Safer World For Women

Concluding his message, Rajpal called on people to turn the spirit of Navratri into a lasting commitment to women's dignity, rights and security. He stressed that teaching girls to be courageous must go hand in hand with creating an environment in which they aren't forced to fight for their safety every day.

"This Navratri, let us not limit ourselves to worshipping the Goddess. Let us also make a commitment to teach our daughters not just to live courageously, but to strive to give them a world where they do not have to fight for their safety every single day. Because Kanya Pujan is not merely a ritual; it is also a reminder of our responsibility to uphold every daughter's dignity and rights", the post concluded.

Through his message, the actor urged people to ensure that the reverence shown to the divine feminine during Navratri is reflected in the way women are treated in everyday life.

(With inputs from IANS)