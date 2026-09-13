Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alan and Catherine Ritchson announced their 20-year marriage's end.

Joint Instagram statement detailed their mutual decision September 12.

Prioritizing their three sons, they aim for strong co-parenting.

The former couple requested privacy and compassion moving forward.

‘Reacher’ actor Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, have announced that they are ending their 20-year marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram on September 12, saying they intend to remain connected as they raise their three sons.

The couple also asked the public to respect their family’s privacy and show compassion as they adjust to the next stage of their lives.

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Alan And Catherine Ritchson Announce Separation

In their joint statement, the couple reflected on the two decades they spent together, from growing up alongside each other to building a family.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way. We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world. Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us or the love and respect we will always share,” they wrote in the statement.

Alan and Catherine said their priority now is their three sons, Calem, Edan and Amory. They stressed that they want to maintain a strong relationship while continuing their roles as parents.

“The best gift we can give one another and our boys right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” the statement read, adding, “We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming.”

Addressing the attention surrounding their decision, the couple asked people to give them space as they move forward.

“Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)

Alan Ritchson And Catherine’s 20-Year Relationship

According to legal documents obtained by outlets including TMZ and reported by People magazine, Ritchson filed for divorce in December 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair briefly reconciled in March 2026 before deciding to permanently end their marriage.

Ritchson and Catherine first crossed paths as teenagers while attending a Florida high school ballet class. They later reconnected during college and married in May 2006.

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Alan Ritchson’s Packed Work Schedule

While his personal life enters a new phase, Ritchson continues to have several projects lined up. ‘Reacher’ Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 and adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow. Its finale is scheduled for September 16.

Prime Video will follow the finale with ‘Neagley’, a spinoff centred on Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley. Ritchson is confirmed to appear as a guest star as Jack Reacher.

Amazon has also renewed ‘Reacher’ for Season 5, with production underway. The next season will adapt the 20th Jack Reacher novel, Make Me.

Ritchson is also starring opposite Owen Wilson in ‘Runner’, which hit theatres on September 11. Another upcoming project will see him appear alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the holiday comedy ‘The Man with the Bag’, expected to arrive on Prime Video in late 2026.

His other projects include Counting Miracles, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel, which he is producing and starring in, and War Machines, a Netflix sci-fi action sequel to War Machine. He is also set to return as Aimes in Fast Forever, the 11th and final main instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, scheduled for March 17, 2028.

(With inputs from ANI)