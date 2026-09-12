Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash Over Controversial Sports Ad, Users Call It 'Disgusting'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sydney Sweeney faces backlash for sexualized Novig sports trading ad.

Sweeney joined Novig as strategic partner, equity holder.

Users criticized the campaign's

This follows a prior controversial American Eagle ad campaign.

Sydney Sweeney is facing fresh online criticism following the release of her advertising campaign for sports trading platform Novig. The Euphoria star has joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder, but the campaign has quickly drawn attention for its sexualised imagery.

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Sydney Sweeney’s Novig Ad Sparks Online Backlash

The campaign features Sweeney posing with sports balls and uniforms used to cover her body while promoting Novig, a platform restricted to users aged 21 and above.

Sweeney partnered with Novig as part of the platform's new campaign. The sports trading service launched last month, with the actress taking on a role that goes beyond appearing in its promotional material. She has also joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

Users React To Controversial Ad

The campaign has nevertheless triggered a wave of criticism online, with several users questioning the creative direction and the decision to use highly sexualised imagery.

One user wrote, "Sad how we sexualize our women. Real men wouldn’t stand for it. Our daughters must be protected."

Another added, "This is disgusting … who allowed this."

One more user simply commented, "Pathetic".

Another wrote, "The type of stuff you do when you’re talentless."

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Sydney Sweeney’s Earlier American Eagle Controversy

The latest backlash comes a year after Sweeney faced criticism over a controversial American Eagle advertising campaign.

The campaign centred on a play on the words “genes” and “jeans”, with Sweeney saying: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

The campaign's creative direction sparked a wider debate. Some critics argued that the messaging promoted eugenics, a discredited scientific theory associated with attempts to improve the human population by controlling reproduction and breeding out traits considered undesirable.

The highly sexualised presentation of the campaign also became a major point of criticism.