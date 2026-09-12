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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSydney Sweeney Faces Backlash Over Controversial Sports Ad, Users Call It 'Disgusting'

Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash Over Controversial Sports Ad, Users Call It 'Disgusting'

Sydney Sweeney faces online backlash over her new Novig ad campaign, with critics calling out its sexualised imagery. The controversy follows her earlier American Eagle ad.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sydney Sweeney faces backlash for sexualized Novig sports trading ad.
  • Sweeney joined Novig as strategic partner, equity holder.
  • Users criticized the campaign's
  • This follows a prior controversial American Eagle ad campaign.

Sydney Sweeney is facing fresh online criticism following the release of her advertising campaign for sports trading platform Novig. The Euphoria star has joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder, but the campaign has quickly drawn attention for its sexualised imagery.

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Sydney Sweeney’s Novig Ad Sparks Online Backlash

The campaign features Sweeney posing with sports balls and uniforms used to cover her body while promoting Novig, a platform restricted to users aged 21 and above.

Sweeney partnered with Novig as part of the platform's new campaign. The sports trading service launched last month, with the actress taking on a role that goes beyond appearing in its promotional material. She has also joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

Users React To Controversial Ad

The campaign has nevertheless triggered a wave of criticism online, with several users questioning the creative direction and the decision to use highly sexualised imagery.

One user wrote, "Sad how we sexualize our women. Real men wouldn’t stand for it. Our daughters must be protected."

Another added, "This is disgusting … who allowed this."

One more user simply commented, "Pathetic".

Another wrote, "The type of stuff you do when you’re talentless."

ALSO READ: Vijay To Wave Green Flag At Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans Cup Race In Silverstone

Sydney Sweeney’s Earlier American Eagle Controversy

The latest backlash comes a year after Sweeney faced criticism over a controversial American Eagle advertising campaign.

The campaign centred on a play on the words “genes” and “jeans”, with Sweeney saying: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

The campaign's creative direction sparked a wider debate. Some critics argued that the messaging promoted eugenics, a discredited scientific theory associated with attempts to improve the human population by controlling reproduction and breeding out traits considered undesirable.

The highly sexualised presentation of the campaign also became a major point of criticism.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new campaign Sydney Sweeney is part of?

Sydney Sweeney is featured in an advertising campaign for Novig, a sports trading platform. She has also joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

Why is Sydney Sweeney's Novig ad causing controversy?

The campaign has drawn online criticism for its 'sexualised imagery,' featuring Sweeney posing with sports balls and uniforms covering her body. Users have questioned the creative direction.

What is Sydney Sweeney's involvement with Novig?

Beyond appearing in promotional material, Sydney Sweeney serves as a strategic partner and equity holder for the sports trading platform, Novig. The service launched last month.

Has Sydney Sweeney been involved in controversial campaigns before?

Yes, this is not her first controversy. She faced criticism a year prior for an American Eagle campaign, which was debated for promoting eugenics and its highly sexualized presentation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
United States News Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney Novig Ad Sydney Sweeney Controversy
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