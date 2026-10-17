Farah Khan Faces Internet Ire After Refusing To Apply Tika, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan declined a forehead tika at an event.

Video of her opting for wrist tika went viral.

Social media users criticised her, citing disrespect for tradition.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has faced criticism on social media after a video allegedly showing her declining a tika on her forehead at an event went viral. The clip, which has circulated widely on X, formerly known as Twitter, has prompted a series of reactions from users questioning her response to the traditional welcome.

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Farah Khan’s Reaction At Event Goes Viral

The video shows Farah being welcomed by hotel staff in the lobby with an aarti thali. When a staff member offers to apply a tika to her forehead, she declines the gesture and opts to have it applied to her wrist instead.

The footage quickly gained attention online, with several social media users criticising her decision and debating the incident.

Farah Khan gets offended when a woman offers her a tika as a welcoming gesture. Imagine wearing nail polish, which is haram in Islam, but getting offended by a tika because nail polish is a style statement while tika is a Hindu tradition. Classic Bollywood so called celeb for you. — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 16, 2026

Social Media Users React To The Tika Controversy

The video drew a range of comments, with some users accusing Farah of disrespecting a Hindu tradition.

One user wrote, “Farah Khan gets offended when a woman offers her a tika as a welcoming gesture. Imagine wearing nail polish, which is haram in Islam, but getting offended by a tika because nail polish is a style statement while tika is a Hindu tradition. Classic Bollywood so called celeb for you.”

Another user claimed that Farah had also declined a flower shower before refusing kumkum on her forehead, questioning why she attended a venue where such welcoming rituals were expected. The user further criticised the filmmaker and those who had invited her.

A separate comment read, “Why dis SECULAR Farah Khan refused to apply Tikka on forehead ??”

Another social media user questioned her public image, writing, “She shows in Public as Secular, if so Why SECULAR Farah Khan refused to apply Tikka on forehead ??”

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Farah Khan’s Career As A Filmmaker

Farah made her directorial debut with the 2004 hit Main Hoon Na. She followed it with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and the ensemble heist musical Happy New Year in 2014.

Beyond Hindi cinema, she has worked on Telugu and Tamil films as well as international projects. Her credits include Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India and Kung Fu Yoga.

(With inputs from IANS)