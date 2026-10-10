Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta questioned Nana Patekar's reported death, suspecting evasion.

She linked Patekar to past harassment, detailing career and mental damage.

Dutta discussed spiritual recovery from alleged personal and career sabotage.

She challenged norms about criticizing deceased individuals like Patekar.

Actress Tanushree Dutta has questioned reports of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death, suggesting that his reported passing could be an attempt to evade scrutiny. During an Instagram Live interaction with fans, she referred to the investigations surrounding the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian to explain her doubts. Her remarks remain unverified, and no evidence has been provided to support her speculation.

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Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar’s Death

Speaking during the interaction, Tanushree, who previously accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, said she was unsure whether the news of his death was genuine. She suggested that if investigators uncovered a connection between him and the cases she mentioned, his name could emerge during the probe.

“Best thing, he died by his own hands. If he has died also I am a little bit doubtful. Because now the case of Sushant Singh Disha Salyan has come out. So, a lot of people are getting exposed. And a very deep investigation is going on. So, if there is a connection from far away, then his name is going to come out today or tomorrow,” she said.

“So, I have a little doubt that he has really died or it is a way to escape. Anything can happen. But if he has really died, then a very big devilish person has gone from this world,” she added.

Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations Against Nana Patekar

Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. The actor denied the allegations.

During the Instagram Live session, she also spoke about the personal and professional difficulties she claimed to have experienced following the controversy. She alleged that Nana and others had damaged her career, caused emotional distress and created problems in her personal life.

“The person who ruined my life. The person who sent goons. The person who gave me anxiety. The person who harassed me. The person who ruined my work. The person who did weird things outside my house. He wasn't alone. He was a group of devils,” she said.

“He ruined my life. He ruined my career. He ruined my mind. He almost ruined my mental balance,” she added.

Tanushree further alleged that she had endured mental torture, career sabotage and prolonged stress that affected her health. These remain her claims.

Tanushree On Spirituality, Health And Recovery

The actress also spoke about how spirituality helped her navigate what she described as a particularly difficult phase. She recalled visiting Ujjain and developing a stronger devotion to Mahakal.

Tanushree said chanting the Hare Ram, Hare Krishna mantra and practising meditation had helped her find strength and direction. She also spoke about her fears during that period, alleging that she had suspected a domestic worker of conspiring against her and feared being poisoned.

Recounting another incident, she claimed that the brakes of an autorickshaw she was travelling in had been tampered with, leaving her injured. She said she was still recovering physically and emotionally.

“I have not danced. Now I am gonna start dancing because I think at least my leg is fully recovered. And health-wise I am still recovering,” she said.

She maintained that her spiritual practices had helped her remain hopeful while dealing with the experiences she described.

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Tanushree Dutta Questions Why The Dead Should Not Be Criticised

Tanushree also challenged the idea that people should avoid speaking negatively about someone after their death. To make her point, she referred to Ravana, questioning why criticism should stop simply because a person is no longer alive.

“Today's lesson is, if it is such a thing that a dead person should not be disturbed, then from the coming year, stop burning Ravana's statues. Because he was a great Hindu, a scholar. He was a scholar. He had great powers. He was very educated. He was very bright,” she said.

The actress also spoke about personal boundaries, alleging that she had faced intimidation and harassment after refusing unwanted advances. She claimed that her refusal had hurt egos and said her spiritual beliefs had helped her work through the fear associated with those experiences.

(With inputs from IANS)