Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T-Series, B62 Studios announced submissions across eight categories.

Songs feature prominent artists like Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal.

Grammy submission is not nomination; eligibility process pending.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now attracting international attention for its music, with the film's songs submitted for consideration across eight Grammy categories. T-Series and B62 Studios announced the campaign on social media. The post mentioned composer Shashwat Sachdev's work and tracks featuring artists including Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Jasmine Sandlas and Khan Saab.

The entries span several musical categories, from global music and Asian pop to rap, electronic recordings and remixes. However, being submitted for Grammy consideration does not mean the film or its songs have secured nominations. The entries must go through the Recording Academy's eligibility and voting process before the final nominees are determined.

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T-Series Announces Grammy Consideration For Dhurandhar: The Revenge

T-Series announced the campaign on X, formerly Twitter, with the message: “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love.”

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love. Check this link for more details. #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC https://t.co/wLC07g9Vmo https://t.co/HTt0oh3dLO — T-Series (@TSeries) October 9, 2026

The campaign features the film's soundtrack as a whole, alongside individual tracks submitted across different categories. Shashwat Sachdev, who composed the music, is credited for the album's entry under Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Which Songs Have Been Considered From Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The campaign lists the soundtrack and individual songs across eight categories. The entries include:

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Shashwat Sachdev

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Phir Se - Shashwat Sachdev, Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamil

Best Global Music Performance

Jaan Se Guzarte Hai - Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Kanhaiyya - Shashwat Sachdev, Jubin Nautiyal and Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur ‘Hilm’

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Aari Aari - Shashwat Sachdev, Bombay Rockers, Irshad Kamil, Khan Saab, Reble, Token, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Navtej Singh Rehal

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Jaiye Sajana - Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj

Best Rap Performance

Destiny: Mann Atkeya - Shashwat Sachdev, featuring Token, Vaibhav Gupta and Shahzad Ali

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Vaari Jaavan - Shashwat Sachdev, Jyoti Nooran, Jasmine Sandlas and Reble

Best Remixed Recording

Hum Pyaar Karne Wale - Shashwat Sachdev, Qveen Herby, Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Anand-Milind and Sameer Anjaan

Grammy Consideration Isn't The Same As Nomination

The campaign marks a push to bring Dhurandhar: The Revenge's music to a wider international audience. Still, the entries are only being put forward for consideration at this stage. The Recording Academy will determine eligibility and final nominations through its established process.

Whether any of the film's entries make the final list remains to be seen.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection

Released in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also held paid preview screenings on March 18. According to the supplied figures of industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 1,813.39 crore, including Rs 1,375.39 crore in India and Rs 438 crore overseas. Its reported net collection stood at Rs 1,149.30 crore across 527,911 shows.

During paid previews, the film earned Rs 51.60 crore gross and Rs 43 crore net from 11,294 shows. On its opening day, March 19, it collected Rs 123 crore gross and Rs 102.55 crore net across 21,633 shows. The supplied data records a 106-day theatrical run through July 2.