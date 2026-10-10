Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court mandates Bachchan's personal appearance if settlement fails.

Court granted time to finalize agreements with specific defendants.

Bachchan filed suit protecting unauthorized use of his personality.

The Delhi High Court has set a key condition for Amitabh Bachchan to pursue his personality rights lawsuit. The court has ruled that the actor must appear in person at the next hearing if a settlement with the defendants fails or remains incomplete. The Delhi HC has also granted him additional time to complete the formalities of agreements reportedly reached with some defendants.

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Delhi High Court Sets Condition For Amitabh Bachchan

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said Bachchan would have to be present in court if he could not resolve the dispute with one or more defendants and wished to continue the proceedings.

The court clarified that personal appearance would be necessary if the settlement remained incomplete or fell through and the actor wanted to pursue any of the claims or issues raised in the lawsuit.

The order stated, “In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023."

The court was informed that agreements had been reached with some defendants, but certain practical difficulties on the actor’s side had prevented the documents from being formally signed. Bachchan was granted time to complete the necessary formalities.



Why Did Amitabh Bachchan File The Personality Rights Case?

Bachchan filed the lawsuit in 2022, seeking protection against the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice and other personality attributes.

His plea alleged that mobile application developers were using his identity to run lotteries by falsely associating them with his popular television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The actor also sought legal protection against the unauthorised use of his personality by book publishers, T-shirt sellers and other commercial entities.

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Delhi High Court's Earlier Order In 2022

In November 2022, the Delhi High Court granted an ex parte interim injunction restraining unidentified individuals from infringing Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights.

The latest direction concerns the next stage of the proceedings, particularly the completion of settlements and whether the actor intends to pursue any unresolved claims in court.