Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025NMC Removes Names Of Four Doctors From Medical Register Over Delhi Blast Charges

NMC Removes Names Of Four Doctors From Medical Register Over Delhi Blast Charges

National Medical Commission removes four doctors from register after they were charged under UAPA in Delhi blast case; barred from practising medicine until further orders.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The National Medical Commission on Friday removed the names Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed from the National Medical Register after they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following the Delhi blast.

Following this, these doctors will not be allowed to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders from the commission.

Investigations into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives on November 10 and the powerful car blast near the Red Fort that killed 13 people later in the day have led to the arrest of eight people, including doctors, while many have been detained.

In a public notice on Friday, the National Medical Commission listed the charges imposed in the FIRs against the doctors and said, "Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Muzamil Shakeel, registered with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, have been found to be involved in the case on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating agencies." The commission said such association or conduct was prima facie "inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust" expected of members of the medical profession and attracts the provisions under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

The notice stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council has ordered cancellation of registration of Dr Ahmad, Dr Rather, Dr Shakeel and Dr Saeed with directions that their names be removed from the register of medical practitioners maintained by it with immediate effect.

"Consequent upon such removal, the said practitioner shall cease to be entitled to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders," the NMC notice said.

"Now, therefore, in view of the notifications dated November 13 regarding cancellation of registration of above-mentioned doctors issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, their names be removed from the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect," the notice said.

On the morning of November 10, police announced that 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Dr Muzamil's rented accommodation in Faridabad's Al Falah University, where he was working. The doctor is from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Shortly after, Jammu and Kashmir police said 2,900 kg of explosives were found in and around the university, and a 'white collar' terror module busted. He has been arrested.

Police are on the lookout for Dr Muzaffar, also from Al Falah University. The Qazigund native came under the scanner after the questioning of those who were arrested. He left India in August and is believed to be in Afghanistan. Police have moved Interpol for a Red Corner Notice against him.

Dr Shaheen, a woman doctor from Lucknow, was privy to the conspiracy being hatched by the three doctors. She was aware of the logistics being planned, apparently in time for the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, people in the know of the blast investigation said.

Dr Adeel Rather, the brother of Muzaffar, was arrested from Saharanpur on November 7. An AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from his locker at Anantnag hospital.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Medical Commission Delhi Blast Doctors Removed UAPA Charges
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget