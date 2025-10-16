Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday released its second list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025, completing its lineup of 101 nominees as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement.

Among the prominent names, senior leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav will contest from Supaul. The party has also fielded Minister Sumit Singh, who won as an independent in 2020, from the Chakai Assembly seat this time. Other ministers on the list include Jama Khan from Chainpur, Jayant Raj from Amarpur, and Lesy Singh from Dhamdaha.

Meanwhile, Vashishtha Singh has been nominated from Kargahar, while Bulo Mandal will represent the party from Gopalpur. In a key development, Gopal Mandal’s ticket has been cancelled, signaling a significant reshuffle within the party’s ranks.

The second list also underscores JDU’s emphasis on social balance and representation. The caste composition of the final candidate pool includes 37 OBCs, 22 EBCs, 22 candidates from the General category, 15 from Scheduled Castes, and 1 from Scheduled Tribes. Additionally, the party has fielded four Muslim candidates, Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.

Women have also found strong representation, with nine women candidates securing party tickets in this phase, reflecting JDU’s push for greater gender inclusion in Bihar’s political sphere.

The Bihar Assembly elections for the 243-member House will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. With its candidate list now finalized, the JDU has set the stage for a high-stakes battle, as the NDA prepares to take on a determined opposition in one of India’s most politically charged states.