Vedas, Yoga, & Science Converge: How Gurukulam Is Reviving Ancient Values Of Indian Education

Vedas, Yoga, & Science Converge: How Gurukulam Is Reviving Ancient Values Of Indian Education

Patanjali says that Gurukulam is reviving the ancient Indian education system. Established by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, this institution is a confluence of tradition and modern science.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

The form of education has changed over the years. The race for degrees and jobs has left morality and values behind. Patanjali says that its Gurukulam in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, is trying to stop this shift. The institution is reviving the eternal values of the ancient Indian education system, where Vedas, Yoga, and modern science coexist beautifully. Its aim is to teach children not just to earn degrees but also the true values of life.

In ancient times, Gurukuls were the centres of Indian education. Students lived in the ashram of their guru and studied Sanskrit, Vedas, Vedangas, philosophy, and ethics. Their character was strengthened through meditation, yoga, and service amidst nature. But during the British era, English education weakened these Gurukuls.

Patanjali Gurukulam Reviving the Old Tradition

Patanjali claims, “Today once again, Patanjali Gurukulam is bringing that same tradition back to life. More than 250 students study here, spread across three centres, Devprayag, Yogagram, and Patanjali Yogpeeth. Students begin their mornings with yoga asanas, pranayama, and Sanskrit lessons. In the afternoon, they attend modern classes like mathematics, science, and computers. Evenings include chanting of Vedic mantras and service work. This balance makes children physically, mentally, and spiritually strong.”

Patanjali further said, “Students of Patanjali Gurukulam show leadership qualities and a contented nature. Along with Hindi and Sanskrit, foreign languages like English, German, and French are also taught here. But the main focus remains on Indian culture. Swami Ramdev says that this education system will protect children from Western materialism and make them true Indians. The institution believes that modern education has become market-oriented, whereas Gurukul education is value-oriented. Here, students are taught self-awareness, humility, and truth.”

A Part of Nation-Building: Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna, head of Patanjali Yogpeeth, says, “This effort is part of nation-building. The Gurukulam also includes art, craft, and sports, which are necessary for the holistic development of students. This initiative has brought many benefits. Students have become more disciplined and remain stress-free. Parents are also happy because their children are gaining modern knowledge along with values.”

Patanjali claims, “The Gurukulam is not just providing education, but also passing Indian culture on to the new generation. However, there are challenges too. It is not easy to connect modern facilities with ancient traditions. Still, this effort is commendable. As the Gurukulam expands, it is hoped that Indian education will reconnect with its roots. This revival is a ray of hope not just for students but for society as a whole.”

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Patanjali Education
