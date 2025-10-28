Online Degrees Gain Ground As Employers Value Skills Over Pedigree: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Bimaljeet Singh

There was a time when employers trusted only well-known universities to build their workforce. That world is changing faster than anyone imagined. In boardrooms and hiring meetings today, conversations are shifting. Recruiters are no longer just scanning for traditional degrees but for signs of curiosity, agility, and continuous learning. The rise of Online education has become one of the clearest signals of this shift.

The Real Story Behind the Skills Gap

Across India’s fast-changing industries, one challenge keeps surfacing: the gap between what companies need and what talent offers. CEOs across sectors are worried, and for good reason. A PwC study shows that 77 per cent of Indian business leaders see skill shortages as a barrier to growth. But beyond the statistics lies a more human reality. Young professionals are anxious about staying relevant. Many are taking charge of their own growth by enrolling in Online degree programs that help them move faster than traditional systems ever could.

Employers now see these candidates differently. Completing an Online degree shows self-drive and discipline. It signals that a person is not waiting for the system to catch up but is actively closing their own skill gaps. This attitude toward Upskilling is exactly what companies need in uncertain times.

Technology Is Redefining Credibility

In every industry, technology is rewriting the rules of employability. Automation is taking over repetitive work, while Generative AI is transforming entire functions. What this means is that the value of a professional no longer depends on what they learned once, but on how fast they can learn again.

Organisations want employees who can adapt to tools and technologies that did not even exist a few years ago. Fields like data science, machine learning, and AI are becoming mainstream, and those who embrace Online education are the first to benefit.

Unlike conventional degrees that take years to complete, online programs evolve with market needs. Employers see them as a practical way to stay ahead rather than a backup plan.

Learning That Fits Real Lives

The beauty of Online education is that it meets people where they are. A mid-career manager can take classes after work. A fresh graduate can gain new certifications while job-hunting. A working mother can upskill without stepping away from her family.

Across Asia, over 736 million learners are expected to choose digital learning by 2029, and that number itself tells a story. Learning has finally broken free from geography and rigid timelines.

Employers benefit equally. They now have access to a wider talent pool filled with professionals who are job-ready, self-motivated, and capable of adapting quickly. Micro-credentials and modular programs let individuals update their skills in weeks, not years, making them instantly valuable in fast-moving industries.

The Shift in Mindset

The perception of Online degrees has changed dramatically in recent years. Eighty-eight per cent of students now believe employers treat accredited online qualifications as equal or more valuable than traditional ones. This belief is being validated in hiring decisions every day. Recruiters are focusing less on where learning happened and more on what candidates can actually do.

Nasscom estimates that India will need to reskill or Upskill 150 million professionals by 2025. This is not a small adjustment but a massive realignment of how education, industry, and talent connect. Online education is no longer a temporary solution; it has become a core part of the talent development ecosystem.

So What Does This Mean for the Future of Work

The rise of Online education marks a turning point in how employers and professionals define credibility. Companies that adapt to this shift will build stronger, more resilient workforces. Those who cling to old filters for talent risk falling behind. For professionals, the message is clear. The era of one-time learning is over.

Success now belongs to those who treat Upskilling as a lifelong habit. As AI and automation reshape industries, the winners will be those who keep learning faster than the world changes. The classroom has moved online, but ambition and curiosity have never been more powerful. The future will not belong to those with the most prestigious degrees, but to those who never stop learning.

(The author is CEO, Skilling and Higher Education Business, Adda247)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

