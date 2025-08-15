Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJobsPM Modi Announces 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana'. What Is It?

PM Modi Announces 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana'. What Is It?

PM Modi launches PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana from Red Fort, creating 3.5 crore jobs by 2027 with incentives for employees and employers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major push for employment generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) today from the historic Red Fort. The scheme, which will officially come into effect from August 1, 2025, marks a significant step under the Viksit Bharat initiative, aiming to create sustainable, inclusive job opportunities across the country.

Previously known as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, PM-VBRY comes with a staggering outlay of ₹99,446 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet, and is designed to generate over 3.5 crore new jobs over the next two years, from August 2025 to July 2027. Impressively, nearly 1.92 crore positions will be dedicated to first-time entrants into the workforce, giving young Indians a much-needed launchpad into employment.

Key Objectives of PM-VBRY

  • Drive employment-led economic growth
  • Encourage employers across sectors, particularly in manufacturing, to expand hiring
  • Promote financial inclusion by ensuring employees are registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

How the Scheme Works: A Two-Part Incentive System

Part A – Incentives for First-Time Employees

This component targets individuals joining the workforce for the first time.

  • Eligibility: Employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month
  • Incentive: One month’s EPF contribution (up to ₹15,000), paid in two installments:
  • 1st installment: After 6 months of continuous employment
  • 2nd installment: After 12 months, upon completion of financial literacy training
  • A portion of the incentive is locked into a savings instrument, encouraging long-term financial security

Part B – Incentives for Employers

Designed to motivate businesses to create additional jobs, especially in manufacturing, this part provides direct support to employers.

  • Eligibility: Employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month
  • Incentive: Up to ₹3,000/month per new employee for two years. In manufacturing, this extends to the third and fourth years.

Hiring Requirements:

  • Companies with fewer than 50 employees must hire at least 2 additional workers
  • Companies with 50 or more employees must hire at least 5 additional workers
  • Jobs must be maintained for a minimum of 6 months

Incentive Payment Process

  • Employees (Part A): Payments made via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Aadhaar-based ABPS
  • Employers (Part B): Incentives credited directly to PAN-linked bank accounts

Why PM-VBRY Matters

In today’s context, with India’s young population swelling and the economy recovering from post-pandemic disruptions, PM-VBRY could be a game-changer. By combining financial support for employees and incentives for employers, the scheme not only boosts immediate employment but also encourages long-term workforce stability.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Youth Employment Viksit Bharat Initiative Job Creation India PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana PM-VBRY Employment Scheme 2025 Modi Red Fort Launch EPFO Incentives Manufacturing Jobs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget