PM Modi Announces 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana'. What Is It?

In a major push for employment generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) today from the historic Red Fort. The scheme, which will officially come into effect from August 1, 2025, marks a significant step under the Viksit Bharat initiative, aiming to create sustainable, inclusive job opportunities across the country.

Previously known as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, PM-VBRY comes with a staggering outlay of ₹99,446 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet, and is designed to generate over 3.5 crore new jobs over the next two years, from August 2025 to July 2027. Impressively, nearly 1.92 crore positions will be dedicated to first-time entrants into the workforce, giving young Indians a much-needed launchpad into employment.

Key Objectives of PM-VBRY

Drive employment-led economic growth

Encourage employers across sectors, particularly in manufacturing, to expand hiring

Promote financial inclusion by ensuring employees are registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

How the Scheme Works: A Two-Part Incentive System

Part A – Incentives for First-Time Employees

This component targets individuals joining the workforce for the first time.

Eligibility: Employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month

Incentive: One month’s EPF contribution (up to ₹15,000), paid in two installments:

1st installment: After 6 months of continuous employment

2nd installment: After 12 months, upon completion of financial literacy training

A portion of the incentive is locked into a savings instrument, encouraging long-term financial security

Part B – Incentives for Employers

Designed to motivate businesses to create additional jobs, especially in manufacturing, this part provides direct support to employers.

Eligibility: Employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month

Incentive: Up to ₹3,000/month per new employee for two years. In manufacturing, this extends to the third and fourth years.

Hiring Requirements:

Companies with fewer than 50 employees must hire at least 2 additional workers

Companies with 50 or more employees must hire at least 5 additional workers

Jobs must be maintained for a minimum of 6 months

Incentive Payment Process

Employees (Part A): Payments made via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Aadhaar-based ABPS

Employers (Part B): Incentives credited directly to PAN-linked bank accounts

Why PM-VBRY Matters

In today’s context, with India’s young population swelling and the economy recovering from post-pandemic disruptions, PM-VBRY could be a game-changer. By combining financial support for employees and incentives for employers, the scheme not only boosts immediate employment but also encourages long-term workforce stability.