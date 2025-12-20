Want A Job Printing India’s Currency? Here’s How To Join SPMCIL & What Salary You Can Expect

For many young aspirants preparing for government jobs, working at a currency note printing press is a unique and prestigious career goal. From printing India’s currency notes to minting coins and producing high-security documents, the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) plays a critical role in the country’s financial system. The organisation regularly recruits candidates for technical and non-technical roles, offering stable employment and attractive government benefits.

What Is SPMCIL and Where Are Its Presses Located?

SPMCIL is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Finance. It is responsible for printing currency notes, minting coins, producing stamps, security papers, passports, and other sensitive documents. The corporation operates several high-security facilities across the country.

Currency note presses are located in Nashik (Maharashtra), Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), Mysore (Karnataka), and Salboni (West Bengal). Among them, the Nashik Currency Note Press, established in 1928, is one of the oldest and most prominent, known for producing highly secure banknotes.

What Jobs Are Available In A Note Printing Mint?

SPMCIL conducts recruitment drives for various posts depending on operational needs. Commonly advertised positions include Junior Technician, Junior Office Assistant, and Junior Bullion Assistant.

Junior Technician roles cover multiple trades such as fitter, turner, welder, carpenter, heat treatment operator, and blacksmith. Candidates applying for these posts must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised institute. For administrative roles like Junior Office Assistant, candidates generally need a graduate degree or diploma, though eligibility criteria may vary based on the specific notification.

Selection Process, Recruitment Stages

The selection process at SPMCIL is structured and transparent. It usually begins with an online written examination that tests technical knowledge, reasoning, general awareness, and basic aptitude. Candidates who qualify are called for the next stage, which may include a trade test for technical posts or a typing and skill test for office roles.

This is followed by document verification and a medical examination. Only candidates who clear all stages successfully are offered appointment at the respective mint or press.

Salary Structure and Benefits

The starting salary at a note printing mint depends on the post. For entry-level positions such as Junior Technician or Assistant, the basic pay typically ranges between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. In addition to basic pay, employees receive dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and other government benefits, which significantly increase the total monthly earnings.

Over time, employees also benefit from promotions, annual increments, job security, and retirement benefits.

How To Apply For SPMCIL Jobs

Applications for SPMCIL recruitment are accepted only through online mode. Interested candidates must visit the official SPMCIL website and apply through the careers section when notifications are released. It is essential to carefully read the official advertisement to understand eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and application deadlines.

With its limited number of highly secure facilities in cities like Dewas, Mysore, Salboni, and Nashik, SPMCIL jobs remain highly sought after, making timely preparation and awareness crucial for aspirants.

