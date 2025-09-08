Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh Achieves 100% Literacy, Tops National Rankings

Himachal Pradesh Achieves 100% Literacy, Tops National Rankings

Himachal Pradesh declared itself fully literate at the Poorna Sakshar Himachal Samaroh, boasting a 99.3% literacy rate, surpassing the national average.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

— By Parakram Chand

Himachal Pradesh has officially been declared a fully literate state. The announcement was made during the Poorna Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullas Mela 2025, organised by the Directorate of School Education at Peterhof, Shimla, on International Literacy Day. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made the declaration at the event.

The ceremony featured a presentation on the state’s progress in education, with the government reaffirming its focus on improving quality learning in the coming years.

Speaking at the event, CM Sukhu said, “Since Himachal achieved statehood in 1971, the education sector has undergone a revolutionary transformation, leading to today’s achievement of full literacy. The government’s priority now is to advance quality education through measures like day-boarding schools, English-medium instruction from the first grade, and other reforms.”

Literacy Rate At 99.3%

Himachal’s literacy rate stands at 99.3%, far higher than the national average of 80.9%. A state is declared fully literate once its literacy rate crosses 95%. With this milestone, Himachal has surpassed Mizoram, Tripura, and Lakshadweep to claim the top spot in India.

Plan For The Remaining Populace

The Chief Minister also announced a new plan to bring the remaining 56,960 illiterate people in the state into the literacy fold. A recorded message from Union Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar was also shared during the programme.

PM Modi to Visit Disaster-Hit Areas

CM Sukhu further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal’s disaster-affected regions on September 9. He will also hold a meeting in Dharamshala, where the state government will present details of the damage and seek a relief package. “A unanimous proposal has already been passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre. The state has high expectations from the Prime Minister,” Sukhu said.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH Himachal Pradesh Literacy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
14 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
14 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget