Himachal Pradesh Achieves 100% Literacy, Tops National Rankings

— By Parakram Chand

Himachal Pradesh has officially been declared a fully literate state. The announcement was made during the Poorna Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullas Mela 2025, organised by the Directorate of School Education at Peterhof, Shimla, on International Literacy Day. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made the declaration at the event.

The ceremony featured a presentation on the state’s progress in education, with the government reaffirming its focus on improving quality learning in the coming years.

Speaking at the event, CM Sukhu said, “Since Himachal achieved statehood in 1971, the education sector has undergone a revolutionary transformation, leading to today’s achievement of full literacy. The government’s priority now is to advance quality education through measures like day-boarding schools, English-medium instruction from the first grade, and other reforms.”

Literacy Rate At 99.3%

Himachal’s literacy rate stands at 99.3%, far higher than the national average of 80.9%. A state is declared fully literate once its literacy rate crosses 95%. With this milestone, Himachal has surpassed Mizoram, Tripura, and Lakshadweep to claim the top spot in India.

Plan For The Remaining Populace

The Chief Minister also announced a new plan to bring the remaining 56,960 illiterate people in the state into the literacy fold. A recorded message from Union Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar was also shared during the programme.

PM Modi to Visit Disaster-Hit Areas

CM Sukhu further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal’s disaster-affected regions on September 9. He will also hold a meeting in Dharamshala, where the state government will present details of the damage and seek a relief package. “A unanimous proposal has already been passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre. The state has high expectations from the Prime Minister,” Sukhu said.

