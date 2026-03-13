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HomeEducationGPAT Answer Key 2026 Out at natboard.edu.in; Know How to Check

GPAT Answer Key 2026 Out at natboard.edu.in; Know How to Check

NBEMS releases GPAT 2026 provisional answer key on natboard.edu.in; candidates can download it and raise objections within three days.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

GPAT Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 answer key today, March 13, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

According to reports, candidates will need to log in using their registered user ID and password to access and download the GPAT 2026 answer key. 

GPAT Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GPAT link under the “Examinations” section. 

Step 3: Log in using your registered user ID and password. 

Step 4: The GPAT 2026 answer key will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Carefully review the answer key and download the document. 

Step 6: It is advisable to take a printout for future reference. 

GPAT Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection 

The answer key released is provisional, which means candidates have the opportunity to review it and raise objections if they find any discrepancies. Those who appeared for the examination have three days to submit their challenges. 

Candidates can contest the GPAT 2026 provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the final GPAT 2026 answer key. 

GPAT Answer Key 2026: Steps to Raise Objection  

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: Sign in using your registered user ID and password. 

Step 3: Select the option ‘Apply for GPAT Answer Key Challenge’. 

Step 4: The GPAT answer key along with the question paper will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Select the question number and the response you wish to challenge. 

Step 6: Enter the correct answer and provide a clear explanation along with supporting documents. 

Step 7: Carefully review the details and click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 8: Pay the challenge fee of Rs 200 per question. 

Step 9: After the payment is completed, download and keep a printout of the payment receipt for future use. 

GPAT 2026: Check Important Dates Here 

  • Online application begins: December 23, 2025 
  • Last date to submit the application: January 12, 2026 
  • Application correction window: January 16 to January 19, 2026 
  • Pre-final image correction window: February 6 to February 9, 2026 
  • Final image correction window: February 17 to February 19, 2026 
  • Test city details announced: February 24, 2026 
  • Admit card release: March 2, 2026 
  • Examination date: March 7, 2026 

Result announcement: By April 7, 2026 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
GPAT 2026 GPAT Answer Key 2026 GPAT Answer Key 2026 OUT Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test
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