Four-Day Sports Festival ‘Ojas’ Concludes At Patanjali College, Acharya Balkrishna Shares The Mantra Of Success

Patanjali College's 4 day Sports Festival 'Ojas' concludes with inspiring speech by Acharya Balkrishna, emphasizing sportsmanship, discipline, and the power of a guru.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali Ayurveda: Four-Day Annual Sports Festival ‘Ojas’ Concludes at Patanjali Ayurveda College, Acharya Balkrishna Shares the Mantra of Success

The four-day annual sports festival ‘Ojas’, organised at Patanjali Ayurveda College in Haridwar, concluded grandly on Monday. Students showcased outstanding talent and sportsmanship across various competitions. Patanjali Yogpeeth General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Ideas Are Shaped in the Presence of a Guru: Acharya Balkrishna
Addressing students, Acharya Balkrishna said that while the human body is formed in the mother’s womb, one’s thoughts and personality are shaped only under the guidance of a guru. He described the present phase as “Agam Kaal”, when students receive knowledge and skills from teachers, followed by “Swadhyay Kaal”, where continuous practice and self-study are essential to build capability.

Importance of Sports and Discipline
Calling sports the “soul” of institutional activities, he emphasised that sports are not merely entertainment but a means to instil discipline and provide direction to youth. He urged students to overcome laziness and stay committed to their goals.

Emphasis on True Sportsmanship
Indian Education Board Executive Chairman N. P. Singh highlighted that true sportsmanship means respecting opponents and rising above victory and defeat.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Girish KJ, Dr. Saurabh Sharma, Sadhvi Devsumana, Sadhvi Devswasti, Sadhvi Devvibha, along with senior members of the Patanjali family, faculty, and a large number of students. Winners were felicitated at the end, boosting their morale.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
