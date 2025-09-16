Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Clash Erupts Between ABVP, NSUI At Kirori Mal College Ahead Of DUSU Polls: Video Surfaces

On the last day of DUSU campaigning, ABVP and NSUI clashed at Kirori Mal College before a planned NSUI event with Ajay Rai. NSUI accused ABVP of targeting their supporters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)

The last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday saw a confrontation between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at Kirori Mal College. The scuffle reportedly broke out shortly before Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was expected on campus to canvass for NSUI candidates.

In its statement, the Congress-backed NSUI accused ABVP members — the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — of targeting its Purvanchal supporters in an attempt to derail their event. “This clearly exposes ABVP’s deep-rooted hatred towards Purvanchal students and their frustration with the overwhelming support NSUI is receiving,” the group alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from ABVP regarding the charges.

Ajay Rai Extends Support to NSUI

While on his way to the campus, Ajay Rai released a video assuring students of his solidarity. “ABVP is rattled by the massive support NSUI is receiving. The violence at KMC is proof of their fear. I am coming to stand with you,” he said.

Upon meeting the students, Rai said, “This reminded me of my college days. This election is about the students’ future. I urge them to support NSUI and help it move forward. We stand with them and their future.”

The NSUI condemned the incident as an act of “hooliganism” and maintained that intimidation would be countered through voting power. Police forces were deployed on campus following the altercation.

DU Reviews Poll Preparedness

Meanwhile, Delhi University on Monday convened a review meeting to assess preparations for the DUSU polls, scheduled for September 18 with counting set for the next day. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh at the Council Hall, Vice-Regal Lodge, included Dean of Colleges Prof. Rajni Abbi, Registrar Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma (Chief Election Officer), Dr. Rajesh Singh (Chief Returning Officer), DCP (North District) Raja Bantha, senior police officials, college principals, heads of departments, provosts, and wardens.

According to a university statement, officials emphasised free, fair, and transparent elections. The Delhi Police and the University administration pledged coordinated efforts to ensure smooth polling and timely announcement of results. Zero tolerance for violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and DUSU election rules was reiterated.

Polling for college-level representatives will be conducted through paper ballots, while Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be reserved for electing DUSU office-bearers. Colleges have been instructed to follow guidelines issued on the DUSU webpage, with important contacts and instructions shared with participants.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kirori Mal College ABVP NSUI DUSU Election DUSU Election 2025
