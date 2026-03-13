CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Out At ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 exam. Candidates who took the examination can now check the answer key on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, CBSE has also made available for scanned copies of candidates’ OMR answer sheets. If candidates find any discrepancies, they can submit objections to the CTET 2026 answer key within the given time period by paying the required fee for each question challenged.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Objection

Candidates can match the provisional answer key with their OMR responses to estimate their likely scores in the examination. If any objection raised by candidates is found to be valid, the board will make the necessary corrections to the answer key.

After examining all the challenges submitted, CBSE will publish the final answer key. The CTET results will then be prepared and announced based on this final answer key. The board has also stated that no further objections will be accepted once the final answer key is released.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET February 2026 provisional answer key.

Step 3: Log in using the required details, such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The answer key and your OMR response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - CTET 2026 Answer Key

CTET February 2026: Exam

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held for candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5 through Paper 1 and Classes 6 to 8 through Paper 2 in schools across the country.

The CTET score is used while applying for teaching positions in Central Government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), Central Tibetan Schools, and schools run under the administrative control of Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In addition, unaided private schools may also choose to consider CTET scores while recruiting teachers, according to the information provided in the official brochure.

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