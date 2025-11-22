Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Blend Of Vedas, Gita And Computer Science: BSB Sheds Light On New Education Model

NP Singh, chairman of the Indian Board of Secondary Education, emphasized the importance of teaching computer science alongside spiritual knowledge such as the Vedas and the Gita. He also urged schools to join the BSB.

By : ABP Live Education, ABP Live | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bharatiya Shiksha Board (BSB) has launched a significant initiative aimed at establishing harmony between Indian culture and modern science in the field of education. BSB Chairman Dr. N.P. Singh, speaking at a divisional-level symposium held recently in Aligarh, emphasized that children should not be limited to materialistic education alone. Instead, they should also be taught spiritual knowledge from the Vedas, Gita, and Upanishads, along with modern subjects such as computer science.

Addressing the program, Singh stated, “This new model is focused on creating a cultured, virtuous, and scientifically aware generation. The objective is to connect students with their cultural roots while preparing them for global competition.”

Singh expressed concern that, under the influence of modern Western education, students were experiencing moral decline and Indian culture and values were diminishing in the education system. As the keynote speaker, he engaged in extensive discussions with more than 300 school managers, principals, and representatives from across the division.

Singh clarified that the primary aim of the Indian Education Board is to develop children who are both high-quality and value-oriented. The board seeks to prepare virtuous citizens by integrating Indian culture and spiritual teachings, such as the Vedas, scriptures, Upanishads, and the Gita, with modern computer science and nature-based learning. He urged everyone to connect their schools with the Indian Education Board to help make India strong and a “Vishwaguru.”

The event’s chief guest, Commissioner Sangeeta Singh, said that parents and ideal teachers play the most important role in imparting values to children. She stated, “We should not be attracted only to schools with large, well-equipped buildings, but must return to ancient Vedic culture.” She appealed to parents to enroll their children in schools affiliated with the Indian Education Board.

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Education News BSB
