Man Arrested In Mumbai For Raping Minor From Odisha’s Ganjam

HomeCrimeMan Arrested In Mumbai For Raping Minor From Odisha’s Ganjam

Mumbai police arrest 23-year-old for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Ganjam, based on a zero FIR from Berhampur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)

Berhampur, Aug 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Mumbai for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said here.

Mumbai's Parksite police station on Thursday arrested the 23-year-old accused based on the zero FIR registered at Baidyanathpur police station in Berhampur town recently, said the officer.

Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Saravana Vivek M, said on July 28, police rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after getting a medico-legal complaint (MLC) from the gynaecology department, where the victim was admitted. During the treatment, it came to light that the minor girl was 19 weeks pregnant, and she wanted to abort her pregnancy.

During questioning, the victim said she had been living in Mumbai with her parents for the last 14 years. One day in March, the accused forcibly dragged her to his home and had physical relationship with her against her will, due to which she became pregnant, the police said.

When she came to know about her pregnancy, she told her mother about the incident. When her mother went to confront the accused about the incident, his family members threatened her with dire consequences if they revealed it to others, police said.

Her mother took her back to Berhampur to abort the unwanted pregnancy without reporting anything to the local police.

After knowing the details from the victim, Berhampur Police registered a zero FIR and sent the same to Parksite police station in Mumbai for formal registration of an FIR, the SP said.

The victim was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Berhampur, for her rehabilitation and financial assistance. The committee facilitated the medical checkup and treatment of the victim.

Accordingly, based upon the Zero FIR of Baidyanathpur Police station, a case was registered at Parksite police station, Mumbai and based upon primary evidence, the police arrested the accused on Thursday, the SP added. PTI COR AAM AAM RG

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Odisha Girl Raped In Mumbai Zero FIR Rape Case Ganjam Minor Rape Case
