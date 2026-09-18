Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch One-Gram Gold Ring Scheme For Babies On September 28

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state’s one-gram gold ring scheme for babies on September 28, the state government announced on Friday.

As many as 1.28 lakh gold rings have been procured for distribution to beneficiaries under the first instalment. The rings will be provided to babies born in state-run hospitals.

According to an official release, each gold ring will carry a unique serial number and come in tamper-proof packaging.

To be eligible for the scheme, beneficiaries must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu, the government said.

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Rs 217.63 Crore Additional Allocation

The state government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, taking the programme’s total budget to Rs 724 crore.

The decision to expand the programme was taken at a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat.

The chief minister is expected to formally launch the initiative at a government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.

Launch Earlier Scheduled For September 17

The expanded scheme was initially scheduled to begin on September 17 but was postponed to accommodate Vijay’s official investment visit to London.

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The programme will not be introduced in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts as the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is in force for the October 6 bypolls in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.