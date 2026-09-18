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English NewsCitiesTamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch One-Gram Gold Ring Scheme For Babies On September 28

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch One-Gram Gold Ring Scheme For Babies On September 28

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay will launch the one-gram gold ring scheme on September 28. The state has procured 1.28 lakh rings and allocated Rs 217.63 crore extra, taking the budget to Rs 724 crore.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state’s one-gram gold ring scheme for babies on September 28, the state government announced on Friday.

As many as 1.28 lakh gold rings have been procured for distribution to beneficiaries under the first instalment. The rings will be provided to babies born in state-run hospitals.

According to an official release, each gold ring will carry a unique serial number and come in tamper-proof packaging.

To be eligible for the scheme, beneficiaries must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu, the government said.

Also Read: iPhone Langar In Chandigarh? Chandigarh To Give Away Phones On September 22; Check Which Model

Rs 217.63 Crore Additional Allocation

The state government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, taking the programme’s total budget to Rs 724 crore.

The decision to expand the programme was taken at a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat.

The chief minister is expected to formally launch the initiative at a government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.

Launch Earlier Scheduled For September 17

The expanded scheme was initially scheduled to begin on September 17 but was postponed to accommodate Vijay’s official investment visit to London.

Also Read: Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’

The programme will not be introduced in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts as the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is in force for the October 6 bypolls in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Joseph Vijay Tamil NAdu
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