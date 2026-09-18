India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesiPhone Langar In Chandigarh? Chandigarh To Give Away Phones On September 22; Check Which Model

iPhone Langar In Chandigarh? Chandigarh To Give Away Phones On September 22; Check Which Model

Social media influencer Raja D King will host an “iPhone langar” in Chandigarh on September 22, giving away 10 iPhone 17 devices to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Influencer Raja D King announced an
  • Distribution begins September 22 in Chandigarh, expanding to 12 cities.
  • Lucky recipients will be chosen publicly before media presence.

You may have heard of langars serving puri-sabzi or halwa-puri, but have you ever heard of an “iPhone langar”? Social media influencer Raja D King has announced an unusual giveaway in Chandigarh, where lucky people will receive iPhone 17 devices for free.

Raja D King, whose real name is Rakesh Trehan, said the iPhone distribution will be held in Chandigarh on September 22. The influencer had earlier distributed Rs 500 notes among people.

Also Read: Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’

Raja D King To Distribute iPhones In Front Of Media

Raja D King said the decision to distribute iPhones was taken after discussions with “Jai Mata Di”. He said the initial plan was to give away both iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 devices.

However, he said the iPhone 16 giveaway was cancelled to avoid complaints from people who might ask why they had not received an iPhone 17. The distribution will therefore begin with the iPhone 17.

He said the iPhones will be distributed in the presence of the media.

10 iPhones For Chandigarh And Mohali

Raja D King said people have been asking how many iPhones will be distributed.

He said 10 iPhones will initially be given to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. Ten more cities will be added on September 22, while the next date and the number of iPhones to be distributed will be announced on October 5.

According to him, iPhones will eventually be given to selected people across 12 cities.

‘Lucky’ Names To Be Drawn In Public

Raja D King said the distribution will begin live at the same location in Chandigarh on September 22.

Also Read: ‘Unacceptable And Unprofessional’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement

“All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome,” he said, adding that people who had previously attended and supported him would also be invited.

The names of the selected recipients from Chandigarh and Mohali will be drawn in front of everyone, after which the lucky recipients will receive the iPhones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is organizing the iPhone giveaway?

The giveaway is being organized by social media influencer Raja D King, whose real name is Rakesh Trehan. He has previously distributed cash to people.

What devices are being given away?

Raja D King will be distributing iPhone 17 devices. An earlier plan to give away iPhone 16 devices was cancelled to avoid complaints.

When and where will the iPhone distribution take place?

The distribution will be held in Chandigarh on September 22. It will be conducted live at a specific location in the presence of the media.

How many iPhones will be distributed initially and where?

Initially, 10 iPhones will be given to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. The plan is to eventually distribute iPhones in 12 cities.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Iphone Langar Raja D King
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
Cities
Amritsar ASI Shot Dead On Duty, Civilian Also Gunned Down Hours Earlier
Amritsar ASI Shot Dead On Duty, Civilian Also Gunned Down Hours Earlier
Cities
DUSU Polls: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges Family Members Detained As Voting Underway
DUSU Polls: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges Family Members Detained As Voting Underway
Cities
Urinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia
Urinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget