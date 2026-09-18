Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Raja D King announced an

Distribution begins September 22 in Chandigarh, expanding to 12 cities.

Lucky recipients will be chosen publicly before media presence.

You may have heard of langars serving puri-sabzi or halwa-puri, but have you ever heard of an “iPhone langar”? Social media influencer Raja D King has announced an unusual giveaway in Chandigarh, where lucky people will receive iPhone 17 devices for free.

Raja D King, whose real name is Rakesh Trehan, said the iPhone distribution will be held in Chandigarh on September 22. The influencer had earlier distributed Rs 500 notes among people.

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Raja D King To Distribute iPhones In Front Of Media

Raja D King said the decision to distribute iPhones was taken after discussions with “Jai Mata Di”. He said the initial plan was to give away both iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 devices.

However, he said the iPhone 16 giveaway was cancelled to avoid complaints from people who might ask why they had not received an iPhone 17. The distribution will therefore begin with the iPhone 17.

VIDEO | Chandigarh: On organising a langar of iPhones on September 22, Raja D King says, "...On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome. Those who have come here… pic.twitter.com/PGzYhqHlAx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

He said the iPhones will be distributed in the presence of the media.

10 iPhones For Chandigarh And Mohali

Raja D King said people have been asking how many iPhones will be distributed.

He said 10 iPhones will initially be given to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. Ten more cities will be added on September 22, while the next date and the number of iPhones to be distributed will be announced on October 5.

According to him, iPhones will eventually be given to selected people across 12 cities.

‘Lucky’ Names To Be Drawn In Public

Raja D King said the distribution will begin live at the same location in Chandigarh on September 22.

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“All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome,” he said, adding that people who had previously attended and supported him would also be invited.

The names of the selected recipients from Chandigarh and Mohali will be drawn in front of everyone, after which the lucky recipients will receive the iPhones.