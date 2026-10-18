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English NewsNews‘Man Named Gyanesh Kumar Cannot Sleep At Night’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At CEC In Goa

‘Man Named Gyanesh Kumar Cannot Sleep At Night’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At CEC In Goa

Rahul Gandhi says Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar will face justice, accusing them of stealing votes and attacking the Constitution.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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  • Yatra aimed to protect Goa, strengthen party for 2027.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that they would be held accountable, accusing them of “stealing votes” and attacking the Constitution. Addressing Congress workers during the concluding leg of the party’s ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ in Margao, Goa, Gandhi said the Congress would ensure justice was served. 

‘They Cannot Sleep’

Speaking in Margao, Gandhi alleged that Kumar, Modi and Shah were uneasy because they knew the Congress would eventually hold them accountable.

“In Delhi, there is a man named Gyanesh Kumar-he cannot sleep at night; he finds no rest. Neither can Modi-ji nor Amit Shah,” Gandhi said.

“They know that, sooner or later, the Congress party will hold them to account and ensure justice is served,” he added.

Accusing the BJP leadership and the Chief Election Commissioner of undermining democratic principles, Gandhi said the alleged theft of votes amounted to an attack on the Constitution.

“We are the guardians-the protectors-of the Constitution; that is our sacred duty,” he said, urging Congress workers to remain committed to defending democratic institutions.

Also Read: ‘Anti-India Ravana’ Posters Featuring Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Elon Musk Surface In Lucknow

Yatra Concludes

Gandhi joined Congress leaders and workers for the concluding programme of the 27-day ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’, walking around two kilometres through Margao.

The campaign, which began on September 22, was led by Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar. AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare and co-in-charge Dr Anjali Nimbalkar also participated.

The yatra covered all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa, seeking to strengthen the party’s grassroots network ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Congress Targets 2027

The Congress described the ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’, meaning a campaign to protect Goa, as an effort to safeguard the state’s land, environment, cultural heritage and identity.

During the campaign, the party raised concerns over land conversion, alleged land grabbing, unemployment, corruption and public safety. It also highlighted the need to preserve Goa’s distinct social and cultural character.

The campaign forms part of the Congress’s broader efforts to mobilise support across the coastal state and challenge the ruling BJP ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Also Read: UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's SP Plans District-Wise Manifestos, Focus On Local Issues

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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