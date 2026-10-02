Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bharadwaj questioned police deployment, advocating for democratic principles.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and several party workers and protesters were detained by police on Friday during an agitation against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar. Earlier today, Bharadwaj had reached the venue and appealed to people to join the demonstration.

After being detained, Bharadwaj told the protesters to not be scared of the police, and that the party supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be joining the protest.

"Don't be scared of police even if they use lathis; Kejriwal will try to come despite police presence outside his residence," PTI quoted the AAP leader as saying.

Bharadwaj earlier urged those planning to attend the protest to follow constitutional and peaceful means, while also addressing concerns over police deployment and the closure of some metro stations near Jantar Mantar.

#WATCH | Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj, who arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission, detained by police https://t.co/i1ZH0Q3Goq pic.twitter.com/9PFoWDoDS6 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

A protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is underway at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Jantar Mantar Protest: Internet Slows In New Delhi Amid Security Restrictions

Bharadwaj Urges People To Join Protest

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj said he had travelled to the protest venue without a car or an entourage and urged others to make their way to Jantar Mantar.

"I want to tell all our young friends, boys, girls, and elders, that I have arrived alone, without any car, without any horse, and without any companion. I paid Rs 11 for the metro and Rs 80 to the auto driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our friends can reach there too."

He said the presence of police and closure of some metro stations should not prevent people from reaching the protest site.

"You might think there is police, some metro stations are closed, but you can reach wherever you want. With folded hands, I request everyone in a peaceful manner," he said.

Bharadwaj said the demonstration concerned democracy and freedom and called on people to pursue their demands through constitutional means.

"This is a fight where if we don't fight, democracy and freedom in this country are all going to end. Therefore, you have to fight this battle. You have to fight this battle in a technical, constitutional, and peaceful manner; there is no other option," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj arrives at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission. He says, "Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar… pic.twitter.com/IdO98zubbm — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

AAP Leader Questions Police Presence

In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that police personnel had been stationed outside his residence and questioned the reason for their deployment.

"Modi ji, look at how much trouble you have caused our SHO sir. The poor guy sat at my house all night long. In the morning again, several other police constables are sitting at my house, and the SHO sir is sitting there himself. Hey, I am not even at my house!" Bharadwaj said.

He also provided an alternative route for people travelling to the protest by metro, saying they could get down at AIIMS and continue by auto, cab or on foot.

"Those coming by metro, please take note: many metro stations closest to Jantar Mantar are closed. But you can come up to AIIMS, and from AIIMS you can take an auto, take a cab, or walk," he said.

ALSO READ: Non-Bailable Warrant Against MP Chandrashekhar Azad In 2018 Assault Case, Property Attachment Ordered

Bharadwaj Calls For Peaceful Demonstration

Bharadwaj again appealed to people to participate peacefully and questioned the restrictions around the protest venue.

"The country is free. Why would this government allow a peaceful protest against itself? Understand this point!" he said.

He also made a political remark while linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Election Commission and calling on people to join the demonstration.

"Just as the king's life was trapped in the parrot, Modi ji's life is inside the Election Commission!" Bharadwaj said.