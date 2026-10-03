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English NewsCitiesRs 10,000 Fine For No PUC? Haryana-NCR Tightens Fuel Rules

Rs 10,000 Fine For No PUC? Haryana-NCR Tightens Fuel Rules

Under the Centre’s air pollution control measures, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will be denied fuel.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana NCR implements 'no PUC, no fuel' rule October 1.
  • Fuel stations initially verify PUCs manually; ANPR cameras installing.
  • Vehicles without valid PUC face denial, potential ₹10,000 fine.

Petrol pumps in Haryana’s National Capital Region (NCR) districts will be required to verify pollution under control (PUC) certificates before refuelling vehicles from October 1.

Under the Centre’s air pollution control measures, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will be denied fuel.

PUC Verification Mandatory At Fuel Stations

A directive issued by the Haryana Transport Department on October 30 said that, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) direction number 101, the “no PUC, no fuel” rule will come into effect in the NCR from October 1.

Under the directions, petrol, diesel and CNG stations will have to ensure that vehicles have a valid PUC certificate before they are refuelled.

The directions issued by Commissioner and Secretary, Transport, Atul Kumar, to the state coordinators of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum said petrol stations will use Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to match vehicle registration numbers with the online PUC database.

“However, till ANPR systems are fully installed and becomes operational across all NCR districts, petrol pump operators have been instructed to ensure that their staff should manually verify the PUC of vehicles before refuelling,” the order said.

ANPR Cameras Being Installed

State officials said the government was in the process of installing ANPR cameras at NCR petrol pumps.

With ANPR technology, vehicle registration numbers can be captured at fuel stations and used to facilitate verification of PUC status, they said.

If a vehicle owner is unable to produce a valid PUC certificate, the petrol pump must refuse fuel and record the vehicle’s registration number for official purposes, according to the order.

ALSO READ: ‘Stop Acting Like Amit Shah’s Henchmen': CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Slams Delhi Police, Warns Of October 10 Protest

Up To Rs 10,000 Fine For Driving Without PUC

The Transport Department order said driving or operating a vehicle without a valid PUC can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicle Rules.

Vehicles found without a valid certificate are to be directed to the nearest authorised PUC testing centre so that they can obtain the required certification before refuelling, it said.

Petrol Pumps Told To Display Bilingual Signs

The Transport Department has also instructed petrol pump operators to put up prominent bilingual signs in English and Hindi at fuel dispensing points.

The instructions are aimed at ensuring motorists are clearly informed about the requirement before attempting to refuel.

“The petrol pumps have been directed to implement the measures immediately and submit an action taken report within three days. Any laxity in implementing the directions could lead to strict punitive action,” the order said.

ALSO READ: Mamata’s 2021 Leg Injury ‘False Propaganda’? Suvendu Adhikari Cites Medical Report

Frequently Asked Questions

How will petrol pumps verify Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates?

Initially, petrol pump staff will manually verify PUC certificates. Eventually, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed to match registration numbers with the online database.

What happens if a vehicle owner does not have a valid PUC certificate?

Fuel will be refused to vehicles without a valid PUC certificate, and the registration number will be recorded. Driving without a valid PUC can also result in a fine of up to ₹10,000.

What are the penalties for driving without a valid PUC certificate?

Driving a vehicle without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate can lead to a fine of up to ₹10,000. Such vehicles will also be directed to the nearest authorized PUC testing center.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
October 1 Rs 10 000 Fine For No PUC Haryana-NCR Tightens Fuel Rules
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