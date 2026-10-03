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English NewsCitiesMamata’s 2021 Leg Injury ‘False Propaganda’? Suvendu Adhikari Cites Medical Report

Mamata’s 2021 Leg Injury ‘False Propaganda’? Suvendu Adhikari Cites Medical Report

Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of misrepresenting her 2021 Nandigram leg injury, citing a medical report that he claimed found no fracture or dislocation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suvendu Adhikari alleged Mamata's 2021 leg injury was misrepresented.
  • He cited a medical report showing no fracture or dislocation.
  • Banerjee sustained 2021 injuries, later campaigning using a wheelchair.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had misrepresented her leg injury during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Nandigram, citing a medical report that he claimed found “no evidence of fracture or dislocation”.

“The CID is investigating. Once the election code is lifted, we will investigate this false propaganda,” Adhikari said at a press conference at Nabanna.

The Model Code of Conduct is currently in force due to the bypolls scheduled in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6, with counting set for October 9.

“In 2021, the then chief minister insulted the entire Nandigram. It was said that her leg had been broken. I have the report of the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences dated 11.03.2021… no evidence of fracture or dislocation of the leg. I am not saying anything more about this. We will inform you after the 9th,” Adhikari said while displaying a document.

What Suvendu Adhikari Said About The Report

On Friday, while addressing a gathering at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram II block, the same area where Banerjee was injured in March 2021, Adhikari claimed he had obtained a copy of the medical report.

“I went to the SSKM Hospital after becoming the chief minister. I am the president of the hospital committee since it falls under the jurisdiction of Bhabanipur (Assembly seat), from where I am an elected representative,” he said.

“The X-ray plate is handed over to the patient concerned, but a copy of the report remains with the hospital. I now have that paper in my possession. She (Mamata Banerjee) was the chief minister then. Her doctors had written ‘no fracture’,” he added.

What Happened In Nandigram In 2021?

On March 10, 2021, Banerjee, who was then chief minister, sustained injuries to her left leg and waist in the Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram during her election campaign.

Banerjee alleged at the time that “four-five men” had slammed the door of the car on the footboard where she was standing while greeting people.

In a subsequent video message from hospital, she said a large crowd had pressed against her car while she was greeting supporters, causing her leg to be crushed and injured.

She was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she underwent further tests. She was subsequently discharged on March 12, 2021, with her left foot in a cast and continued campaigning in a wheelchair.

Her medical condition was described at the time as involving injuries to the left ankle and foot, along with bruising and pain affecting her right shoulder, forearm, neck and waist.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Suvendu Adhikari allege about Mamata Banerjee's 2021 leg injury?

He alleged she misrepresented her leg injury during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Nandigram. He claimed a medical report showed no evidence of fracture or dislocation.

What specific injuries was Mamata Banerjee reported to have sustained?

Her medical condition involved injuries to the left ankle and foot, along with bruising and pain affecting her right shoulder, forearm, neck, and waist. She continued campaigning in a wheelchair.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
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