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English NewsCities‘Stop Acting Like Amit Shah’s Henchmen': CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Slams Delhi Police, Warns Of October 10 Protest

‘Stop Acting Like Amit Shah’s Henchmen': CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Slams Delhi Police, Warns Of October 10 Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised Delhi Police over its action against protesters, alleging suppression of dissent, and announced a major mobilisation in Delhi on October 10.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police detained 1,000 protesters against alleged electoral irregularities.
  • CJP founder criticised police for suppressing dissent, targeting activists.
  • Protesters demand CEC Kumar's resignation, foresee October 10 mobilisation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday criticised the Delhi Police over its action against protesters, accusing the force of suppressing peaceful dissent and targeting students and activists.

“Delhi Police needs to stop acting like henchmen of Amit Shah. By crushing dissent and cracking down on peaceful protesters, Delhi Police is bringing nothing but shame to the institution and the country,” Dipke said.

He also contrasted the Delhi Police’s handling of the protests with that of the Mumbai Police, saying the latter should be emulated for facilitating citizens’ right to peaceful dissent rather than suppressing it.

“Shame on you Delhi Police!” Dipke said.

Calling for an end to the crackdown on protesting students and activists, Dipke said Delhi would witness a “massive mobilisation of young Indians” on October 10.

“Every attempt to suppress peaceful protesters will only bring more people to the streets and strengthen the march to Jantar Mantar. Dissent is a democratic right. It cannot be crushed through intimidation or force,” he said.

Around 1,000 Detained Across Delhi

Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday as police and security forces stopped protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a proposed demonstration.

The protest had been called for 11 am by the AAP, AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations.

Nearly 750 people were detained from areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained from other parts of Delhi during the day. Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning.

Those picked up from the streets were taken in buses arranged by the Delhi Police to different police stations.

Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. Several other AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of Left-backed student organisations and Congress youth wing workers were also detained.

More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent protesters from reaching the site.

Protest Over SIR, Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The protests are centred on allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstrations gained momentum following reports in The Indian Express concerning the Election Commission. The issue of alleged “vote theft” and the removal of voters’ names from electoral rolls has since become a point of political contention.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also visited a Delhi locality where, according to the report cited by the protesters, 727 out of 728 names had been removed from the electoral roll.

The CJP had held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2, where demonstrators demanded Kumar’s resignation. Several prominent personalities also participated in the Mumbai protest.

In Delhi, police action during Friday’s demonstration resulted in around 700 people being detained, according to the account cited above.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people protesting in Delhi?

Protests were centered on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

How many people were detained during the Delhi protests?

Approximately 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday. This included about 750 near Jantar Mantar and 400 from other areas.

Who criticized the Delhi Police's actions during the protests?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke criticized the Delhi Police. He accused them of suppressing peaceful dissent and targeting students and activists.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Delhi POlice Abhijeet Dipke
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