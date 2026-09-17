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English NewsCitiesKashmir's Gulmarg, Gurez Witness Season's First Snowfall

Kashmir's Gulmarg, Gurez Witness Season's First Snowfall

The snow covered the higher reaches in a thin white layer, adding to the scenic beauty of the famous tourist destination, officials said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)

Srinagar: The season's first snowfall draped the upper reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez in white on Thursday, as rain lashed the valley's plains, officials said. Some areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received the season's first snowfall, officials said.

They said the upper reaches of the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, including the Gondola Phase 2 and Apharwat area, received snowfall during the night.

The snow covered the higher reaches in a thin white layer, adding to the scenic beauty of the famous tourist destination, officials said. They said Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali, in the frontier Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, also received snowfall.

They also reported light snowfall in a few other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital here, were lashed by overnight rain.

The Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread light rain or thunderstorms over J-K on Thursday.

The department said the weather is likely to stay mainly dry over the next few days from Friday. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulmarg Kashmir Gurez Snowfall
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