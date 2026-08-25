Patna BPSC Protest: Students Clash With Police, Break Barricades During March To Raj Bhavan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patna students clashed with police demanding BPSC exam cancellation.

Police deployed heavy barricades; students broke through them.

Protesters vowed to continue agitation, prepared for police action.

A clash broke out between police and protesting students in Patna on Tuesday as demonstrators demanding the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination broke through barricades while marching towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan.

The students had gathered to press their demands and were moving towards Raj Bhavan when they encountered heavy barricading at Dak Bungalow Chowk.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Students break through barricades as they head towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/wX0GcoA9id — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Heavy Security At Dak Bungalow Chowk

Authorities have made extensive preparations to prevent the students from reaching the area.

Instead of the smaller barricades generally used at Dak Bungalow Chowk, large iron structures were installed across both lanes coming from Gandhi Maidan.

More than 200 police personnel were also deployed at the intersection as part of the security arrangements.

However, despite the preparations, some students had already reached the spot. As more protesters began arriving, the students moved towards the barricades and eventually broke through them as they continued their march towards Raj Bhavan.

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Students Say They Will Surround CM

Before the clash, students at the spot had made it clear that they intended to surround the chief minister as part of their protest.

One student said that their numbers were low initially but that more protesters were gradually joining the demonstration.

"We will surround the chief minister at all costs today. Our numbers are low right now, but more people are gradually joining us. Crossing this large iron barrier will not be a big deal for us," the student said.

The protesters maintained that the heavy iron barricades and police deployment would not deter them from continuing their movement.

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'Ready To Face Lathis Again'

The students also said their agitation would continue until their demands were fulfilled.

They referred to previous instances of police action against protesters and said they were prepared to face it again.

"We have faced lathis before and are ready to face them today as well. This police preparation will not work," the students said.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination and have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

The situation became tense as students broke through the barricades while police attempted to stop their march towards Raj Bhavan.

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