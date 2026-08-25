Police recovered two hand grenades and five posters suspected to be linked to Hizbul Mujahideen. The recovery was made during a naka checking operation.
J&K: 2 Hand Grenades, Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen Posters Recovered In Shopian; 3 Held
Three people travelling on a motorcycle were arrested after J&K police recovered two hand grenades and five posters suspected to be linked to Hizbul Mujahideen.
- Security forces recovered grenades, Hizbul Mujahideen posters in Shopian.
- Three individuals arrested; suspects from Kulgam being questioned.
- Investigation ongoing amid intensified security operations in South Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, recovered two hand grenades and five posters suspected to be linked to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) during a naka checking operation in Shopian district of South Kashmir, officials said.
Three people travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK18B-6130 were arrested in connection with the recovery.
The arrested persons have been identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mathulhama in Kulgam, Ameer Yousuf of Chuddar in Kulgam, and Junaid Muzaffar, son of Muzaffar Ahmad and a resident of Mathulhama in Kulgam.
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Suspects Being Questioned
Officials said the three suspects are being questioned to establish the circumstances surrounding the recovery and determine whether they have any links to militant networks.
The motorcycle used by the accused has also been seized for verification and further investigation.
Following the recovery of the grenades and the alleged HM posters, security agencies launched a detailed investigation. Officials are also gathering information about other people who may have been involved.
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Security Checks Intensified In South Kashmir
Authorities are examining the movements and activities of the arrested individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Further searches and verification are also being carried out.
The operation comes amid intensified naka checking and surveillance in several areas of South Kashmir as police and security forces continue efforts to identify and dismantle suspected militant networks.
Security personnel have been deployed at various locations, while police officials have stepped up search operations in view of security concerns.
Further details are awaited as the investigation and questioning of the three arrested suspects continue.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What items were recovered by the police?
Where did the recovery and arrests take place?
The recovery and arrests occurred during a naka checking operation in Shopian district of South Kashmir. Officials conducted the operation with other security forces.
Who was arrested in connection with the recovery?
Three people were arrested: Junaid Ahmad Dar, Ameer Yousuf, and Junaid Muzaffar. They were traveling on a motorcycle at the time of their arrest.
What is the status of the investigation?
The three suspects are being questioned to establish the circumstances and determine militant links. Security agencies have launched a detailed investigation, and the motorcycle used has been seized.