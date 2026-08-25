Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police overhauls intelligence gathering after July 20 protest violence.

New mechanism profiles protesters, logistics for future demonstrations.

Police also strengthen wireless communication for rapid field coordination.

Goal: improve safety and order, not preventing protests.

The violence and large-scale mobilisation witnessed in Delhi on July 20 dung the CJP protest has prompted the Delhi Police to overhaul its intelligence-gathering mechanism ahead of major protests in the capital, with the force seeking detailed and verified information in advance to improve law-and-order management.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has directed the Special Branch, the force's intelligence wing, to collect and analyse at least 10 critical categories of information before any major proposed protest, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The move comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide peaceful protest march in the national capital on September 5. The party has accused the Centre of failing to meet its demands after protests over the NEET-UG paper leak were withdrawn.

Around 30,000 youths turned up at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas on July 20 in an attempt to march towards Parliament while demanding educational reforms following the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

As the situation escalated, clashes broke out between protesters and police. Police used force to bring the situation under control, drawing criticism over its handling of the demonstration.

Recently, Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place also witnessed demonstrations over caste-based reservation and the UGC Equity Regulations.

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From Crowd Estimates To Protester Profiles

According to the report, the police review found that prior intelligence had not been sufficiently precise regarding the expected number of protesters, their mobilisation and the role of different organisations.

The Special Branch will now be expected to produce more detailed and actionable intelligence rather than limiting its assessment to the protest venue and an estimate of the crowd size.

Under the revised mechanism, police will prepare profiles of people participating in protests, including whether they have participated in previous demonstrations and how they behaved during those protests. They will also assess how many participants are travelling from different states and identify the methods being used to mobilise them, ANI reported.

The role of key protest leaders and organisers will also be examined, along with the agenda and primary demands of the proposed demonstration.

Police To Track Stay, Contacts And Affiliations

The intelligence exercise will extend to the arrangements made for protesters after they arrive in Delhi.

Police will gather information about where participants are staying, which areas they are visiting and who their local contacts are. Officials will also look into the affiliations of protesters and organisers with various organisations.

The report said information about potential funding sources for protests and the logistical arrangements made for large crowds will also be collected.

In effect, the revised approach will go beyond identifying when and where a protest is scheduled. Police will seek to establish who is participating, who is mobilising them, where they are coming from, whom they are connected to in Delhi and how the demonstration has been organised.

The intelligence inputs will include the names of protest leaders and key functionaries, along with the agenda and demands of the demonstration.

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Wireless Communication System Under Review

The police commissioner has also directed officials to strengthen communication through the force's wireless network.

Officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough inspection of the wireless communication system and immediately address any shortcomings. The aim is to ensure faster communication between senior officers and personnel deployed on the ground during protests.

The communication system is expected to play a key role in enabling officers to relay information quickly during large public gatherings.

Focus On Large, Multi-Organisation Protests

The exercise is not aimed at preventing protests. Instead, the objective is to improve the police's assessment of potential law-and-order and and ensure the safety and convenience of both protesters and the general public during major public events, ANI reported.

Particular attention will be given to demonstrations that attract large numbers of people from outside Delhi or involve multiple organisations.

The revised intelligence mechanism is being framed as a response to the lessons drawn from the events at Jantar Mantar on July 20, when a large crowd gathered and the situation later escalated into clashes.