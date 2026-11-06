Mumbai Gets Extra Diwali Holiday On November 9: Which Offices Will Remain Closed?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra declared November 9 a local holiday for Mumbai offices.

This extended break benefits state and semi-government employees.

Decision applies specifically to Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban districts.

Private companies and statewide offices are not included.

The Maharashtra government has declared November 9 (Monday) a local holiday for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts on account of Diwali.

The decision was announced through a circular issued by the General Administration Department on November 6. The additional holiday comes between two existing Diwali holidays, giving eligible government employees an extended break during the festive period.

The order has been issued under the provisions of Government Decision No. PCH- and S. Number 21/III/B, dated November 5, 1958. The circular has been digitally signed and authenticated by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.

Mumbai Diwali Holiday: Which Offices Will Remain Closed?

The November 9 holiday applies specifically to state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.

However, the announcement does not declare a statewide holiday. It also does not provide for a general holiday for private companies, shops or other workplaces. Employees in the private sector will have to check with their respective employers regarding the holiday.

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The circular has been circulated to several government establishments, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, the offices of the Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and various departments. Mumbai's civic and district administration offices have also been included.

Residents can access the notification through the Maharashtra government's official website, maharashtra.gov.in, using the circular's reference code.

Why Has Maharashtra Declared An Additional Diwali Holiday?

The Maharashtra government's 2026 holiday calendar lists Diwali Amavasya, or Laxmi Pujan, on November 8, which falls on a Sunday. Diwali (Bali Pratipada) is scheduled for November 10, a Tuesday.

The additional holiday on November 9 falls between these two festival dates, allowing government and semi-government employees in the specified Mumbai districts to enjoy a day off on the intervening Monday.

Mumbai also observes local holidays for other major festivals, including Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) and Anant Chaturdashi. These holidays traditionally apply to government and semi-government offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.

The dates for the 2026 local holidays were announced through earlier government circulars. The latest notification adds November 9 to the list of local holidays for the year.

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