ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesE20 Petrol Contains Up To 31.2% Ethanol In Karnataka, Minister Demands Action Against Oil Companies

E20 Petrol Contains Up To 31.2% Ethanol In Karnataka, Minister Demands Action Against Oil Companies

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad claimed petrol samples had up to 31.2% ethanol, above the E20 limit, and sought action against OMCs and compensation for affected consumers.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre defends E20 program despite vehicle compatibility concerns.

Petrol sold by major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Karnataka contains ethanol well above the permitted 20 per cent blend under the E20 programme, with one sample recording as much as 31.2 per cent, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said on Friday.

Citing test results from accredited laboratories, Arshad demanded that the BJP-led Centre penalise companies for allegedly exceeding the prescribed ethanol limit and compensate consumers whose vehicles may have been damaged.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the minister said the department had collected 63 petrol samples from across Karnataka and sent them for testing.

According to the results, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol had an ethanol blend of 31.2 per cent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recorded 30.5 per cent. Samples from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara and Shell showed ethanol content of 26.5 per cent, 26.1 per cent and 25.5 per cent, respectively.

Bengaluru was among the districts where petrol samples were found to have ethanol content exceeding the 20 per cent limit.

Karnataka Minister Questions Transparency Of Oil Companies

Arshad said the samples were initially sent to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL. However, the reports did not disclose the ethanol content, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters.

"This raises serious concerns about transparency," he said.

The department subsequently sent the same samples to laboratories recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). These tests revealed higher ethanol blends, he added.

Questioning the compatibility of vehicles with petrol containing more than 20 per cent ethanol, Arshad said 99 per cent of India's more than 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on blends exceeding E20.

He argued that only a small proportion of vehicles manufactured after 2023 were E20-compliant. Even these vehicles, he said, could face problems if the ethanol content exceeded 20 per cent.

Arshad also cited the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which certifies vehicles, engines and fuels, to flag possible damage to fuel-system components.

"For the average vehicle, the fuel-system components such as rubber parts, hoses, gaskets, seals, and O-rings will all begin to deteriorate," he said.

Minister Estimates Consumer Loss At Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Arshad estimated that consumers were facing a "hidden loss" of around Rs 62,000 crore annually due to reduced mileage.

He arrived at the figure by assuming a 10 per cent loss in mileage, petrol priced at Rs 100 per litre and annual national fuel consumption of 6,200 crore litres. Including vehicle damage and repair expenses, he put the estimated loss at around Rs 1 lakh crore.

The minister also said consumers had been left with no alternative after lower-ethanol blend petrol was withdrawn from nearly one lakh fuel stations.

Four Demands Made To Centre Over E20 Petrol

Arshad outlined four demands for the central government.

First, he sought action against all oil marketing companies supplying petrol with more than 20 per cent ethanol.

Second, he demanded the creation of an "E20 spoilage fund" to compensate consumers whose vehicles have suffered damage. He called for a time-bound claims process, with damage assessed and certified by authorised service centres.

Third, he sought a nationwide rule making it mandatory for every fuel pump to display the ethanol blend percentage, allowing consumers to make informed choices.

Fourth, he asked the Centre to publicly clarify the actual ethanol content in petrol being supplied to consumers.

"The Union Government, OMCs, and vehicle manufacturers are making windfall profits at the cost of consumers," Arshad alleged.

He said the Karnataka government would submit its findings to the Centre, continue testing petrol samples and make the results public.

What Is The E20 Petrol Controversy?

The Centre's ethanol blending programme aims to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, lower fuel import costs and promote domestically produced ethanol.

However, the rollout of E20 petrol has triggered concerns over vehicle compatibility, reduced mileage and possible engine damage.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Union government over the issue.

The Centre has repeatedly rejected concerns surrounding E20 petrol, arguing that ethanol produced from sugarcane and maize boosts farmers' incomes.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently described the backlash against E20 as a "paid campaign", while Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called reports of vehicle-related problems a "misrepresentation". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cited savings on crude oil imports as a key achievement of the ethanol blending programme.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the E20 petrol programme?

The E20 programme aims to reduce India's reliance on imported crude oil, lower fuel import costs, and promote the use of domestically produced ethanol.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 06 Nov 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Petrol Ethanol Karnataka  E20 Rizwan Arshad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi AQI Nears Severe At 391, Rohini Records Year's Highest Reading Of 474 Ahead Of Diwali
Delhi AQI Nears Severe At 391, Rohini Records Year's Highest Reading Of 474 Ahead Of Diwali
Cities
Delhi Metro Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM, Services To Start Early On 3 Lines
Delhi Metro Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM, Services To Start Early On 3 Lines
Cities
Jharkhand Tribal Leader Nisha Bhagat Goes Live On Facebook, Calls Police, Later Dies By Suicide
Jharkhand Tribal Leader Nisha Bhagat Goes Live On Facebook And Then Dies By Suicide
Cities
Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Implemented Across NCR, Check What Restrictions Will Apply
Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Implemented Across NCR, Check What Restrictions Will Apply
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget