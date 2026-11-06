Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre defends E20 program despite vehicle compatibility concerns.

Petrol sold by major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Karnataka contains ethanol well above the permitted 20 per cent blend under the E20 programme, with one sample recording as much as 31.2 per cent, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said on Friday.

Citing test results from accredited laboratories, Arshad demanded that the BJP-led Centre penalise companies for allegedly exceeding the prescribed ethanol limit and compensate consumers whose vehicles may have been damaged.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the minister said the department had collected 63 petrol samples from across Karnataka and sent them for testing.

According to the results, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol had an ethanol blend of 31.2 per cent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recorded 30.5 per cent. Samples from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara and Shell showed ethanol content of 26.5 per cent, 26.1 per cent and 25.5 per cent, respectively.

Addressed a press conference today and shared laboratory findings exposing excessive ethanol blending in petrol supplied across Karnataka. Tests conducted at NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratories found ethanol levels exceeding 20%, with certain IOCL and HPCL samples recording 31.2% and 30.5%, respectively. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar, we demand transparency from the Union Government, strict action against over-blending, compensation for affected consumers and mandatory disclosure of ethanol content at fuel stations. Consumers deserve quality fuel and transparency for every rupee they pay. #PressConference #Ethanol #E20 — Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) November 6, 2026

Bengaluru was among the districts where petrol samples were found to have ethanol content exceeding the 20 per cent limit.

Karnataka Minister Questions Transparency Of Oil Companies

Arshad said the samples were initially sent to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL. However, the reports did not disclose the ethanol content, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters.

"This raises serious concerns about transparency," he said.

The department subsequently sent the same samples to laboratories recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). These tests revealed higher ethanol blends, he added.

Questioning the compatibility of vehicles with petrol containing more than 20 per cent ethanol, Arshad said 99 per cent of India's more than 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on blends exceeding E20.

He argued that only a small proportion of vehicles manufactured after 2023 were E20-compliant. Even these vehicles, he said, could face problems if the ethanol content exceeded 20 per cent.

Arshad also cited the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which certifies vehicles, engines and fuels, to flag possible damage to fuel-system components.

THE COST OF EVERY POLICY IS PAID BY THE COMMON MAN. From demonetisation to the COVID-19 lockdown, ordinary people, especially the poor and migrant workers, bore the brunt of decisions made without considering their hardships. Today, the issue of ethanol blending in petrol raises another important question: Are decisions concerning people’s everyday lives being made with adequate transparency, accountability and consideration for consumers? ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ನೀತಿಯ ಬೆಲೆಯನ್ನೂ ಕಟ್ಟುವುದು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಜನರೇ! ನೋಟು ಅಮಾನ್ಯೀಕರಣದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ವರೆಗೆ, ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಗಳ ಪರಿಣಾಮವನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಜನರು, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಬಡವರು ಮತ್ತು ವಲಸೆ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರು ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಎದುರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಬದುಕಿನ ಸವಾಲುಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಗಮನ ನೀಡದ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಗಳ ಹೊರೆ ಜನರ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ. ಇಂದು ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಥೆನಾಲ್ ಮಿಶ್ರಣದ ವಿಚಾರವೂ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಮಹತ್ವದ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯನ್ನು ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕಿದೆ. ಜನರ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಬದುಕಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುವ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಾಗ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕತೆ, ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಗ್ರಾಹಕರ ಹಿತಾಸಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆಯೇ? ಜನರ ಬದುಕಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುವ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ನಿರ್ಧಾರವೂ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತರದಾಯಿಯಾಗಿರಬೇಕು. #EthanolBlending #ConsumerRights #PublicAccountability #Karnataka — Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) November 6, 2026

"For the average vehicle, the fuel-system components such as rubber parts, hoses, gaskets, seals, and O-rings will all begin to deteriorate," he said.

Minister Estimates Consumer Loss At Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Arshad estimated that consumers were facing a "hidden loss" of around Rs 62,000 crore annually due to reduced mileage.

He arrived at the figure by assuming a 10 per cent loss in mileage, petrol priced at Rs 100 per litre and annual national fuel consumption of 6,200 crore litres. Including vehicle damage and repair expenses, he put the estimated loss at around Rs 1 lakh crore.

The minister also said consumers had been left with no alternative after lower-ethanol blend petrol was withdrawn from nearly one lakh fuel stations.

Four Demands Made To Centre Over E20 Petrol

Arshad outlined four demands for the central government.

First, he sought action against all oil marketing companies supplying petrol with more than 20 per cent ethanol.

Second, he demanded the creation of an "E20 spoilage fund" to compensate consumers whose vehicles have suffered damage. He called for a time-bound claims process, with damage assessed and certified by authorised service centres.

Third, he sought a nationwide rule making it mandatory for every fuel pump to display the ethanol blend percentage, allowing consumers to make informed choices.

Fourth, he asked the Centre to publicly clarify the actual ethanol content in petrol being supplied to consumers.

"The Union Government, OMCs, and vehicle manufacturers are making windfall profits at the cost of consumers," Arshad alleged.

He said the Karnataka government would submit its findings to the Centre, continue testing petrol samples and make the results public.

What Is The E20 Petrol Controversy?

The Centre's ethanol blending programme aims to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, lower fuel import costs and promote domestically produced ethanol.

However, the rollout of E20 petrol has triggered concerns over vehicle compatibility, reduced mileage and possible engine damage.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Union government over the issue.

The Centre has repeatedly rejected concerns surrounding E20 petrol, arguing that ethanol produced from sugarcane and maize boosts farmers' incomes.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently described the backlash against E20 as a "paid campaign", while Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called reports of vehicle-related problems a "misrepresentation". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cited savings on crude oil imports as a key achievement of the ethanol blending programme.