Delhi AQI Nears Severe At 391, Rohini Records Year's Highest Reading Of 474 Ahead Of Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's air quality remained very poor, nearing severe levels.

Supreme Court identified vehicular emissions as major pollution contributor.

Court also urged alternatives to stubble burning for farmers.

Pollution worsened before Diwali; SC to issue further directions.

Delhi's air quality remained alarmingly poor on Friday, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 391 at noon, just nine points below the threshold for the severe category. Several monitoring stations across the national capital recorded severe pollution levels, with Rohini emerging as the most polluted location with an AQI of 474.

According to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data by the Hindustan Times Pollution Dashboard, 31 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality, while another 28 reported readings in the very poor category.

The city's average AQI stood at 391 at 12 pm on Friday. Air quality is classified as severe when the AQI crosses 401. The dashboard calculates Delhi's average using readings from monitoring stations reporting data to the CPCB.

Rohini Records Highest AQI Of 2026

Rohini recorded the highest AQI in the national capital at 474, according to the latest dashboard update. Punjabi Bagh followed with an AQI of 465, while Jahangirpuri registered 458, Mint reported.

The 10 most polluted monitoring locations in Delhi were:

Location AQI Rohini 474 Punjabi Bagh 465 Jahangirpuri 458 DTU 454 RK Puram 450 Mundka 446 Vivek Vihar 438 Sonia Vihar 436 Bawana 435 Alipur 434

The readings indicate that hazardous pollution levels have spread across several parts of the capital, with residential neighbourhoods, busy traffic corridors and areas around major institutions reporting particularly poor air quality.

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The deterioration comes ahead of Diwali, when increased vehicular movement and festive activities could add to the existing pollution burden. Weather conditions have also contributed to the accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, making it difficult for air quality to improve.

Supreme Court Flags Vehicular Emissions In Delhi-NCR

The worsening pollution situation also came under scrutiny in the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution across Delhi-NCR and expressed concern over heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads connecting the national capital with neighbouring areas.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing a suo motu case concerning measures to tackle air pollution.

"We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400," the Chief Justice observed.

The bench highlighted the volume of vehicles travelling between Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. It called for immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to bring pollution levels under control.

SC Stresses Alternatives To Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court also emphasised the need to educate farmers about alternatives to stubble burning, including the use of machinery to manage crop residue.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that farm fires contributed 14% to Delhi's pollution on Thursday.

The Centre also outlined measures already in place to address pollution from multiple sources, including industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction dust, road dust and stubble burning.

These measures include restrictions on certain vehicles, geo-tagging of pollution under control (PUC) certificates and action against visibly polluting vehicles.

The Supreme Court indicated that it would issue further directions in the matter. The case is scheduled to be heard again on November 16, after the Diwali vacation.

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