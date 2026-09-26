Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters in Delhi demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation/arrest.

Demonstrations opposed electoral roll revision; over 60 people detained.

Jantar Mantar was barricaded; Congress also protested across states.

The controversy surrounding the Election Commission spilled onto the streets of Delhi on Friday, September 25, as students, activists and political leaders gathered near Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 60 protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora, political analyst Yogendra Yadav, activist Anjali Bhardwaj, advocate Prashant Bhushan and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, were detained, according to reports.

The demonstrations were linked to opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns over reported disagreements within the poll panel. Congress also held protests in Delhi and several other states, seeking Kumar's resignation.

Jantar Mantar Heavily Barricaded

The AISA-led protest at Jantar Mantar was scheduled for Friday afternoon, but Delhi Police had barricaded access to the designated protest site. Police said permission had not been obtained for the gathering and that Section 163 had been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting assemblies of five or more people.

Despite the restrictions, protesters assembled near Parliament Street and raised slogans demanding action against the Chief Election Commissioner. Placards at the demonstration called for Kumar's removal and arrest and sought the suspension of the SIR exercise.

The protest was organised by AISA's Delhi unit along with civil society groups. Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj and Dipankar Bhattacharya were among those who participated in or addressed the gathering, as per reports.

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Protesters Detained

As more demonstrators gathered around Jantar Mantar, police repeatedly asked them to disperse. Several protesters were subsequently detained and taken away in police buses.

Reports noted that at least 60 people were detained, while other reports said protesters were prevented from entering Jantar Mantar because of the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Prashant Bhushan criticised the police action while being escorted away from the protest site.

Protesters also alleged that police personnel manhandled some participants during the detention operation. Reports from the ground described clashes and pushing between demonstrators and police as officers moved to clear the area.

SIR Row At Centre

The demonstrations came amid heightened political attention on the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR process. An Indian Express report had detailed objections reportedly raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on several occasions concerning decisions linked to voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, as well as electoral-roll systems.

The report has since become a major point of discussion among opposition parties and civil society groups, who have cited it while seeking greater scrutiny of the poll panel's functioning.

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Congress Holds Separate Protest

The Jantar Mantar mobilisation was accompanied by a separate Congress protest in Delhi. Congress workers and the Indian Youth Congress held demonstrations against Kumar and the SIR process, while similar protests were reported across several states.

In Delhi, Congress workers raised slogans against the CEC as part of the party's wider agitation. Protests were also reported in Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.