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English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

Delhi saw protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and arrest, with several demonstrators detained.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protesters in Delhi demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation/arrest.
  • Demonstrations opposed electoral roll revision; over 60 people detained.
  • Jantar Mantar was barricaded; Congress also protested across states.

The controversy surrounding the Election Commission spilled onto the streets of Delhi on Friday, September 25, as students, activists and political leaders gathered near Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 60 protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora, political analyst Yogendra Yadav, activist Anjali Bhardwaj, advocate Prashant Bhushan and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, were detained, according to reports.

The demonstrations were linked to opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns over reported disagreements within the poll panel. Congress also held protests in Delhi and several other states, seeking Kumar's resignation.

Jantar Mantar Heavily Barricaded

The AISA-led protest at Jantar Mantar was scheduled for Friday afternoon, but Delhi Police had barricaded access to the designated protest site. Police said permission had not been obtained for the gathering and that Section 163 had been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting assemblies of five or more people.

Despite the restrictions, protesters assembled near Parliament Street and raised slogans demanding action against the Chief Election Commissioner. Placards at the demonstration called for Kumar's removal and arrest and sought the suspension of the SIR exercise.

The protest was organised by AISA's Delhi unit along with civil society groups. Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj and Dipankar Bhattacharya were among those who participated in or addressed the gathering, as per reports.

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Protesters Detained

As more demonstrators gathered around Jantar Mantar, police repeatedly asked them to disperse. Several protesters were subsequently detained and taken away in police buses.

Reports noted that at least 60 people were detained, while other reports said protesters were prevented from entering Jantar Mantar because of the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Prashant Bhushan criticised the police action while being escorted away from the protest site.

Protesters also alleged that police personnel manhandled some participants during the detention operation. Reports from the ground described clashes and pushing between demonstrators and police as officers moved to clear the area.

SIR Row At Centre

The demonstrations came amid heightened political attention on the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR process. An Indian Express report had detailed objections reportedly raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on several occasions concerning decisions linked to voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, as well as electoral-roll systems.

The report has since become a major point of discussion among opposition parties and civil society groups, who have cited it while seeking greater scrutiny of the poll panel's functioning.

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Congress Holds Separate Protest

The Jantar Mantar mobilisation was accompanied by a separate Congress protest in Delhi. Congress workers and the Indian Youth Congress held demonstrations against Kumar and the SIR process, while similar protests were reported across several states.

In Delhi, Congress workers raised slogans against the CEC as part of the party's wider agitation. Protests were also reported in Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were there protests in Delhi on September 25?

Protesters demanded the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised concerns about disagreements within the poll panel.

Who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest?

Students, activists, and political leaders participated, including AISA president Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav, Anjali Bhardwaj, Prashant Bhushan, and Dipankar Bhattacharya. Congress also held separate protests.

Were there any restrictions at Jantar Mantar during the protest?

Delhi Police barricaded access to Jantar Mantar, stating no permission was obtained. Section 163 was imposed, restricting assemblies of five or more people.

What is the 'SIR Row' that fueled the protests?

The 'SIR Row' refers to objections reportedly raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi regarding decisions on voter registration, deletion, and restoration of names. This was detailed in an Indian Express report.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Delhi Protest CEC Gyanesh Kumar SIR Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar' Jantar Mantar Protest
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