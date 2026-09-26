Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two sisters harassed in Meerut market; traders intervened.

Police response delayed two hours after emergency call.

Police arrested Kamil, Sufian; examining CCTV footage, statements.

Hindu organizations demanded strict action, criticized police delay.

Two sisters who went shopping at Meerut’s Lalkurti Market on Friday afternoon were allegedly harassed by two young men, leading to a confrontation in the busy market area and intervention by local traders. The incident also raised questions over the response time after the women contacted the police emergency helpline. The sisters, who live in the Bhavanpur area, reportedly approached the market for shopping when they were allegedly subjected to obscene remarks by two youths near Suhel’s shop. The situation escalated after the women objected to the comments, according to the account provided.

Obscene Remarks Spark Row

According to the complaint, the two youths allegedly passed inappropriate comments at the sisters while they were in the market. When the women protested, the situation reportedly became heated, with the accused allegedly abusing them publicly.

The sisters then raised an alarm, attracting the attention of people nearby. Shopkeepers and other traders present in the market intervened after hearing the commotion.

The traders reportedly confronted the youths and chased them away from the area. However, the incident did not end there, as the sisters subsequently sought police assistance.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

Sisters Wait For Police

The women contacted the 112 emergency helpline after the alleged harassment. However, they reportedly had to wait for nearly two hours before police personnel arrived at the market.

By then, the families of the two sisters had also reached the location. Members of local Hindu organisations were alerted as the delay in police response became a point of concern.

Police subsequently reached Lalkurti Market and spoke to the sisters. Their statements were recorded as part of the investigation into the alleged harassment. Investigators also began examining CCTV footage from the market to establish what happened and identify the people involved in the incident.

Two Men Arrested

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Bhonsle confirmed that police had arrested two men in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Kamil and Sufian. Their arrests came after police began investigating the allegations made by the two sisters and examining available CCTV footage from the area.

The case followed an incident that had briefly created tension in the market, with traders stepping in after the women allegedly raised an alarm.

ALSO READ: Chitkara University Students Protest Over ‘Ghost’ Rumour That Girl Who Died By Suicide Is Appearing In Hostel

Groups Seek Strict Action

The reported delay in police reaching the market has also drawn criticism from members of local Hindu organisations. Activists have expressed anger over the alleged harassment of the sisters and demanded stringent action against those arrested.

The groups have also warned of protests if they believe the authorities do not take firm action in the case.