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English NewsCitiesIn Pictures: Ayodhya Prepares For Deepotsav As Ram Temple Complex Dazzles With Lights

In Pictures: Ayodhya Prepares For Deepotsav As Ram Temple Complex Dazzles With Lights

In a post, the Trust described the festive decorations as a divine welcome for Lord Shri Ram, inviting devotees to mark the sacred occasion by lighting a lamp of devotion.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex illuminated grandly for Deepawali celebrations.
  • Trust shared pictures; described temple's divine modern glow.
  • Decorations welcome Lord Ram; devotees invited to light lamps.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shared pictures of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya illuminated ahead of Deepawali, showcasing the grandeur of the temple adorned with modern lighting.

In a post, the Trust described the festive decorations as a divine welcome for Lord Shri Ram, inviting devotees to mark the sacred occasion by lighting a lamp of devotion.

Ram Janmabhoomi Complex Illuminated For Deepawali

Describing the festive atmosphere, the Trust said the entire Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex was resplendent with a divine glow in anticipation of Deepotsav.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert

The post highlighted the magnificence of the temple, illuminated with modern lighting, and encouraged devotees to participate in the celebrations by lighting a lamp of devotion.

The photographs were credited to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

What Is Deepotsav?

Deepotsav, meaning a festival of lamps, refers to celebrations centred on the lighting of lamps, particularly in Ayodhya during the Deepawali period. The celebrations draw on the city's association with Lord Ram and his return to Ayodhya.

The lighting of lamps is an important part of the festival, with devotees illuminating homes, temples and other spaces as a mark of devotion. In Ayodhya, Deepotsav celebrations are associated with the city's religious and cultural traditions linked to Lord Ram.

Deepawali and Deepotsav are closely connected through the tradition of lighting lamps. While Deepawali is celebrated across India and in many parts of the world, Deepotsav in Ayodhya places particular emphasis on the city’s connection with Lord Ram and the symbolism of welcoming him home.

Trust Shares Festive Message With Devotees

Through its post, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust highlighted the illuminated temple complex and invited devotees to take part in the occasion through a simple act of devotion.

The Trust's message focused on the spiritual significance of Deepawali and the temple's festive appearance, describing the illumination as a welcome for Lord Shri Ram.

The photographs shared by the Trust offered a glimpse of the temple complex ahead of the festival, with the message encouraging devotees to light a lamp as part of the celebrations.

ALSO READ: ‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: SC On Firecracker Restrictions During Diwali

Frequently Asked Questions

Who shared the pictures of the illuminated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared the pictures. They showcased the temple's grandeur adorned with modern lighting ahead of Deepawali.

Why was the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex illuminated?

The complex was illuminated ahead of Deepawali to showcase the temple's grandeur. The Trust described the decorations as a divine welcome for Lord Shri Ram.

What is Deepotsav?

Deepotsav is a festival of lamps, particularly celebrated in Ayodhya during Deepawali. It emphasizes the city's association with Lord Ram and his return, with devotees lighting lamps.

What did the Trust encourage devotees to do for Deepawali?

The Trust invited devotees to mark the sacred occasion by lighting a lamp of devotion. This act is a way to participate in the celebrations and welcome Lord Shri Ram.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lights In Pictures Ayodhya Prepares For Deepotsav Ram Temple Complex
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