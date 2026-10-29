In Pictures: Ayodhya Prepares For Deepotsav As Ram Temple Complex Dazzles With Lights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex illuminated grandly for Deepawali celebrations.

Trust shared pictures; described temple's divine modern glow.

Decorations welcome Lord Ram; devotees invited to light lamps.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shared pictures of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya illuminated ahead of Deepawali, showcasing the grandeur of the temple adorned with modern lighting.

In a post, the Trust described the festive decorations as a divine welcome for Lord Shri Ram, inviting devotees to mark the sacred occasion by lighting a lamp of devotion.

दिव्य दीपोत्सव की प्रतीक्षा में सजी भव्य राम नगरी दीपावली के पावन पर्व पर अपने आराध्य प्रभु श्रीराम के स्वागत में संपूर्ण श्रीराम जन्मभूमि परिसर अलौकिक आभा से दमक रहा है। आधुनिक रोशनी से जगमगाते भव्य मंदिर की छटा मन मोह लेने वाली है। आइए, इस पावन बेला पर श्रद्धा का एक दीप आप भी प्रज्वलित करें। फोटो - श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट, अयोध्या — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 29, 2026

Ram Janmabhoomi Complex Illuminated For Deepawali

Describing the festive atmosphere, the Trust said the entire Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex was resplendent with a divine glow in anticipation of Deepotsav.

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The post highlighted the magnificence of the temple, illuminated with modern lighting, and encouraged devotees to participate in the celebrations by lighting a lamp of devotion.

The photographs were credited to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

What Is Deepotsav?

Deepotsav, meaning a festival of lamps, refers to celebrations centred on the lighting of lamps, particularly in Ayodhya during the Deepawali period. The celebrations draw on the city's association with Lord Ram and his return to Ayodhya.

The lighting of lamps is an important part of the festival, with devotees illuminating homes, temples and other spaces as a mark of devotion. In Ayodhya, Deepotsav celebrations are associated with the city's religious and cultural traditions linked to Lord Ram.

Deepawali and Deepotsav are closely connected through the tradition of lighting lamps. While Deepawali is celebrated across India and in many parts of the world, Deepotsav in Ayodhya places particular emphasis on the city’s connection with Lord Ram and the symbolism of welcoming him home.

Trust Shares Festive Message With Devotees

Through its post, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust highlighted the illuminated temple complex and invited devotees to take part in the occasion through a simple act of devotion.

The Trust's message focused on the spiritual significance of Deepawali and the temple's festive appearance, describing the illumination as a welcome for Lord Shri Ram.

The photographs shared by the Trust offered a glimpse of the temple complex ahead of the festival, with the message encouraging devotees to light a lamp as part of the celebrations.

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