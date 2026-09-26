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English NewsCitiesUP Forest Corporation Officer Found Hanging In Sonbhadra Guest House; Probe Underway

UP Forest Corporation Officer Found Hanging In Sonbhadra Guest House; Probe Underway

Forest Corporation officer Satya Pal Prasad was found hanging at a guest house in Renukoot. His body was sent for post-mortem as police began a probe.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Forest officer Satya Pal Prasad found hanging in guest house.
  • Renukoot guest house incident prompted immediate police investigation.
  • Police investigate potential family, departmental, or personal pressure.
  • No cause established; investigation and post-mortem currently ongoing.

A Forest Corporation officer was found hanging inside a room at a guest house in Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, triggering concern among departmental officials. Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased was identified as around 40-year-old Satya Pal Prasad, son of Jai Ram Prasad. Originally from Deoria district, Prasad was serving as a Divisional Level Manager (DLM) in the Forest Corporation in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Prasad had been staying at the Hindalco guest house in Renukoot for personal work. During his stay, his body was found hanging from a noose inside his room. The incident came to light soon after, following which there was panic among Forest Corporation officials.

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Forest Officials Rush To Guest House

As information about the incident spread, the DFO and several Forest Corporation officers reached the spot. Police were also informed and a team arrived at the guest house to take further action.

The police brought the body down from the noose and took it into custody. Following the initial proceedings at the spot, the body was sent to Dudhi CHC for post-mortem examination.

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances that preceded the officer's death. However, police have not established any reason so far.

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Police Probe Circumstances Of Death

Police are examining the matter from different angles to determine what led to the incident. Investigators are looking into whether a family dispute, departmental or personal pressure, or any other reason could have been involved.

At present, it has not been established whether any of these factors played a role in the death. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact cause of death and other details are expected to become clearer after the investigation and post-mortem examination. The authorities are also working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the discovery of the body.

For now, the death remains under investigation, with police examining all relevant aspects of the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Forest Corporation officer found deceased?

The deceased officer was identified as Satya Pal Prasad, a 40-year-old Divisional Level Manager (DLM) in the Forest Corporation. He was originally from Deoria district.

Where was the officer's body discovered?

Satya Pal Prasad's body was found hanging inside a room at the Hindalco guest house in Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. He was staying there for personal work.

What is the current status of the investigation into the officer's death?

The police are investigating the death from various angles, including family disputes or work pressure. The exact cause of death and circumstances are awaiting the post-mortem and ongoing investigation.

Has the exact cause of death been determined for Satya Pal Prasad?

No, the police have not yet established the exact cause of death. They are examining different angles and awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Police UTTAR PRADESH
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