Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayor Mamdani praised Ramayana, Mahabharata for valuable life lessons.

He shared personal Diwali traditions, mayoral role as Indian-American.

Mayor urged safety for Hindu-Americans, condemned anti-Hindu hostility.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, highlighting the lessons the two Indian epics offer on relationships, family, morality and duty. Speaking at a Diwali celebration, Mamdani also called for Hindu-Americans to be able to practise their faith without fear and live in safety and peace.

The 35-year-old mayor spoke about his personal association with Diwali and Hindu traditions, recalling how he celebrated the festival with his family while growing up. He described hosting the celebrations as New York City's first Indian-American mayor as a privilege and an experience he would always cherish.

Mamdani Highlights Lessons From Ramayana And Mahabharata

Reflecting on the significance of the two Hindu epics, Mamdani said they offer different perspectives on relationships and family dynamics. While the Ramayana presents ideals that people aspire to follow, the Mahabharata explores the complexities and imperfections within families.

"The Ramayana shows us the brother, wife, husband and friend we desire to be. The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like, where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one's dharma must come before one's loyalty," he said, as per reports.

He emphasised how the stories continue to offer lessons on personal conduct, relationships and the importance of placing one's duty above personal allegiance.

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First Indian-American Mayor Reflects On Diwali Celebrations

Mamdani also spoke about his childhood memories of celebrating Diwali with his family and the significance of continuing the tradition as the city's mayor.

He described it as a privilege to host the gathering and become the first Indian-American mayor in New York City's history.

For Mamdani, celebrating the festival with the people of New York after growing up observing it with his family was particularly meaningful. He said it was a gift for which he would never tire of expressing gratitude.

Mamdani Calls For Safety Amid Anti-Hindu Hostility

Addressing concerns over hostility towards South Asian communities in the United States, Mamdani urged people to reject what he described as a "politics of darkness".

He stressed that Hindu-Americans should be able to practise their religion freely, without intimidation or fear.

His remarks also referred to an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, which he had condemned during an earlier Durga Puja celebration.

Recalling the incident, Mamdani said, "I was standing alongside all of them not that long since an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois and they know that they have the responsibility to banish that hatred."

He reiterated the need to stand against religious hatred and ensure that Hindu communities can celebrate their faith in an atmosphere of peace and security.