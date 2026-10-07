Congress Workers Puncture Rahul Gandhi’s Bus After Police Detention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition leaders protested Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, facing detention.

Rahul Gandhi's bus punctured during detention; he transferred buses.

Opposition seeks CEC meeting, demands resignation over electoral rolls.

Congress workers punctured the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi after police detained him during the opposition protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, according to the latest developments.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by police during the protest and taken away in separate buses. The bus carrying Rahul Gandhi developed a puncture en route, following which he was shifted to another bus.

The detention came as opposition leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Traffic Disrupted As Congress Workers March To Jantar Mantar

Delhi witnessed traffic disruption on Wednesday as Congress workers took to the streets carrying placards and marched towards Jantar Mantar.

Buses were stopped and traffic movement was affected as Congress workers made their way towards the designated protest site following a meeting of opposition parties chaired by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The opposition leaders had decided to march towards Jantar Mantar after the meeting. The protest came a day after opposition parties staged a day-long demonstration that culminated in the detention of Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has signalled that its face-off with the Election Commission will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition had decided to take its protest to Jantar Mantar after being told on Tuesday that it could not protest at the earlier location.

“Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me, every FIR is a medal,” Gandhi said.

Heavy security forces were deployed at Nirvachan Sadan as the opposition parties led a march on Tuesday.

Opposition Seeks Meeting With CEC

Wednesday’s opposition meeting was aimed at drafting a letter to the CEC seeking an urgent meeting with opposition leaders over the SIR issues.

Key Opposition MPs assembled in the national capital for the meeting called by Kharge.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said earlier in the day, “There will be a lunch; maybe there will also be a launch.”

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight the giant till they are out.”

MP Karti Chidambaram said the events of the preceding day, including Rahul Gandhi’s detention, had successfully energised the opposition’s message.

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‘We Are Not Going To Be Intimidated By An FIR’

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the opposition would not be deterred by the registration of FIRs.

“Are we going to be scared of an FIR? ...we have just come for lunch; we will have lunch. Our fight to save democracy and the Constitution will continue. I have received information that an FIR has been registered in which my name is also included. We are not going to be intimidated by an FIR,” Hooda told reporters.

The opposition has stepped up its campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar following Tuesday’s protest and the detention of Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition parties are also holding parallel protests across states, with the Congress signalling that the confrontation will continue until the CEC resigns.

AAP Workers Stopped At Barricades

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were stopped by police personnel at barricades on Wednesday as they staged a protest march from the Sindhi Academy near Kashmere Gate towards the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office.

The AAP protesters alleged widespread “vote theft” as they marched towards the CEO’s office.

The protests by opposition parties come amid the continuing political confrontation over the SIR of electoral rolls and demands for action against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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