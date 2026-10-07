India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaNLSIU Convocation: CJI Surya Kant To Attend October 17 Ceremony, University Confirms

NLSIU Convocation: CJI Surya Kant To Attend October 17 Ceremony, University Confirms

According to an official statement issued by the university, CJI Surya Kant will preside over the convocation in his capacity as the Chancellor of NLSIU.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NLSIU confirmed CJI Surya Kant attending October 17 convocation.
  • CJI will preside as Chancellor; Arundhati Nag chief guest.
  • Convocation faced earlier cancellation due to student opposition.

The Bengaluru-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has officially announced that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the university’s convocation ceremony on October 17, 2026.

According to an official statement issued by the university, CJI Surya Kant will preside over the convocation in his capacity as the Chancellor of NLSIU. Theatre artist Arundhati Nag will be the chief guest at the ceremony and will address the graduating law students.

Convocation Was Cancelled In August

The announcement comes after the convocation ceremony was cancelled in August following opposition from students and alumni.

A total of 165 students from the outgoing 2026 batch, 409 students from other batches and 128 alumni had jointly opposed the decision to have CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest at the university’s convocation.

The protest followed a similar boycott campaign against the CJI at NALSAR University of Law. The opposition there was linked to remarks made by Justice Surya Kant at the NALSAR convocation, particularly his comments concerning protests by unemployed youth and students.

Students Also Opposed BCI President’s Presence

NLSIU students had also opposed the presence of Bar Council of India President Manan Kumar Mishra at the convocation.

Following the opposition, the university announced on August 27 that the convocation had been cancelled, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

University Later Revoked Cancellation

The university, however, withdrew its decision to cancel the ceremony last month. At the time, there was no official confirmation on whether CJI Surya Kant would attend the event.

NLSIU has now officially confirmed that the CJI will attend the October 17 convocation and preside over the ceremony as the university’s Chancellor, while Arundhati Nag will be the chief guest.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the NLSIU convocation scheduled to take place?

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) convocation ceremony is officially scheduled for October 17, 2026.

Who will be the chief guest at the NLSIU convocation?

Theatre artist Arundhati Nag will be the chief guest at the NLSIU convocation. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will also attend and preside over the ceremony.

Why was the convocation initially cancelled?

The convocation was cancelled in August due to opposition from students and alumni. This opposition was primarily against the presence of CJI Surya Kant and BCI President Manan Kumar Mishra.

In what capacity will CJI Surya Kant attend the convocation?

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will attend and preside over the ceremony in his official capacity as the Chancellor of NLSIU.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
NLSIU CJI Surya Kant NLSIU Convocation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road With Constitution, Forcefully Removed By Female Cops En Route To Jantar Mantar
Cong Vs CEC: Priyanka Lies On Road With Constitution, Forcefully Removed By Police
India
‘Dialogue, Diplomacy Needed’: India On String Of Black Sea Attacks On Ships
‘Dialogue, Diplomacy Needed’: India On String Of Black Sea Attacks On Ships
India
‘Civil War-Like Situation’: Saurav Das Accuses Govt Of Trying To Create Unrest
‘Civil War-Like Situation’: Saurav Das Accuses Govt Of Trying To Create Unrest
India
Congress Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Movement Slow As Heavy Police Deployment Blocks Roads
Cong Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Heavy Police Deployment Blocks Roads
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget