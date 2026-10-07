NLSIU Convocation: CJI Surya Kant To Attend October 17 Ceremony, University Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NLSIU confirmed CJI Surya Kant attending October 17 convocation.

CJI will preside as Chancellor; Arundhati Nag chief guest.

Convocation faced earlier cancellation due to student opposition.

The Bengaluru-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has officially announced that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the university’s convocation ceremony on October 17, 2026.

According to an official statement issued by the university, CJI Surya Kant will preside over the convocation in his capacity as the Chancellor of NLSIU. Theatre artist Arundhati Nag will be the chief guest at the ceremony and will address the graduating law students.

Convocation Was Cancelled In August

The announcement comes after the convocation ceremony was cancelled in August following opposition from students and alumni.

A total of 165 students from the outgoing 2026 batch, 409 students from other batches and 128 alumni had jointly opposed the decision to have CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest at the university’s convocation.

The protest followed a similar boycott campaign against the CJI at NALSAR University of Law. The opposition there was linked to remarks made by Justice Surya Kant at the NALSAR convocation, particularly his comments concerning protests by unemployed youth and students.

Students Also Opposed BCI President’s Presence

NLSIU students had also opposed the presence of Bar Council of India President Manan Kumar Mishra at the convocation.

Following the opposition, the university announced on August 27 that the convocation had been cancelled, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

University Later Revoked Cancellation

The university, however, withdrew its decision to cancel the ceremony last month. At the time, there was no official confirmation on whether CJI Surya Kant would attend the event.

NLSIU has now officially confirmed that the CJI will attend the October 17 convocation and preside over the ceremony as the university’s Chancellor, while Arundhati Nag will be the chief guest.