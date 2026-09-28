Bengal BJP Booth President Shot Dead At Point-Blank Range By Bike-Borne Assailants In Birbhum

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP booth president shot dead in West Bengal's Bolpur.

Family alleges political rivalry; police investigate, examine CCTV.

Killing follows another BJP worker's death in Kharagpur.

A BJP booth president was shot dead at point-blank range in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Sunday evening, triggering tension in the area. The incident took place at Trishulapatti in Bolpur, where two alleged attackers on a motorcycle reportedly stopped the BJP leader and shot him in the head.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Bhalla, the BJP’s booth president for Ward 11 in Bolpur. According to eyewitnesses, the two attackers had covered their faces when they carried out the shooting.

Police reached the spot after being alerted about the incident. Bhalla was taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital by local residents, where doctors declared him dead.

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Family Alleges Political Rivalry Behind Killing

Bhalla’s family has alleged that he was targeted because of political rivalry. According to relatives, he received a phone call in the evening asking him to step outside. He was allegedly intercepted by the attackers in the Trishulapatti area before being shot in the head from close range.

Police are searching for the accused and examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. While the family has pointed to political rivalry as the possible reason, police are also looking into whether any other factor could have been behind the killing.

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BJP Worker Killed In Kharagpur A Day Earlier

The Bolpur killing comes a day after an alleged attack on a BJP worker in Kharagpur. Samser Biswas was allegedly beaten to death in Hatihalka village, while two other BJP workers were injured in the incident and admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault has surfaced, and police have started investigating the incident after examining the footage. The incident had also triggered tension in the area.

Speaking about the Kharagpur incident, BJP Mandal president Sandeep Karan alleged that a group of people had gone to attack Jafar Biswas and that his nephew, Samser Biswas, was beaten and killed. Karan said Jafar Biswas managed to escape and described him as a long-time BJP worker.