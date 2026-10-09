'All Countrymen Should Come': Kejriwal Urges People To Join CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal will join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar October 10.

He accuses government of undermining democracy through vote manipulation.

Police state CJP lacks protest permission, warning of action.

Delhi has heightened security, with some transport services halted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he and his family will join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Appealing to people across the country to participate in the protest, Kejriwal accused the central government of undermining democracy by cancelling votes and adding fake ones. He alleged that voters who do not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were being targeted.

Speaking to a news agency, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to the people of the country that the way the central government is playing with our democracy, votes of a large number of people are being cancelled, votes of those who do not vote for BJP are being cancelled, fake votes are being added. This game of Gyanesh Kumar was going on openly. That is why the entire country is demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar."

'All Countrymen Should Come To The CJP Protest': Kejriwal

Urging people to gather at Jantar Mantar in large numbers, Kejriwal said the protest was not about any individual or political party but about the country.

"I appeal to everyone to go to Jantar Mantar in maximum numbers. This is not about any one person or party. This is about the country. This protest is going on at Jantar Mantar since yesterday. I will also go, my entire family will also go. All of you go," he said.

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CJP Protest Over SIR Controversy

The protest is being organised under the leadership of Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the SIR controversy.

Security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest. Thousands of reinforcements have been called in from several states, while Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed.

Several metro and train services have also been halted, according to the information provided.

Delhi Police Says CJP Has No Permission For Protest

The Delhi Police has clarified that the CJP has not received permission to hold the protest. It has also warned that action may be taken against those participating in the demonstration.

ALSO READ: Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call