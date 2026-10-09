Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Railways cancelled trains arriving Delhi on October 10.

Decision made due to anticipated traffic congestion from protests.

Multiple Rajdhani Express services departing October 9 were also cancelled.

Around 5,000 passengers missed trains Friday due to jams.

Indian Railways has ordered the cancellation of Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around the two stations.

A railway order issued on October 9 stated trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either station during the specified window on Saturday will be cancelled at source.

The decision comes ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Railway sources said the cancellations were ordered in view of anticipated traffic disruptions around the stations, although officials have not formally confirmed a direct link between the demonstrations and the decision.

Which Trains Have Been Cancelled?

Several Rajdhani Express services scheduled to depart on October 9 have been cancelled because of the expected traffic congestion on October 10.

These include:

Train 12301, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled to depart on October 9.

Train 12309, Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, scheduled for October 9.

Train 12313, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled for October 9.

Railway communications cited anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations as the reason for cancelling these services. Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Around 5,000 Passengers Miss Trains Amid Traffic Jams

Railway sources said around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Friday amid protests and heavy traffic jams in and around New Delhi after noon. Several passengers reportedly failed to reach railway stations on time, while IRCTC group bookings were also cancelled.

The disruptions caused significant inconvenience to passengers travelling through the capital, according to the sources.

Why Has Indian Railways Cancelled The Trains?

Railway sources said the decision was taken ahead of the CJP's proposed protest on October 10, with authorities anticipating heavy traffic congestion near the two stations. The concern is that road blockages could prevent passengers from reaching railway stations in time for their scheduled departures.

The official reason cited in the railway order is the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Further details about the impact on individual services should be checked through official railway updates.