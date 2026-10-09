India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesMail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call

Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call

The decision comes amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, although railway officials have not confirmed any link between the demonstrations and the cancellations.

Written By : Ahmad Belal |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Railways cancelled trains arriving Delhi on October 10.
  • Decision made due to anticipated traffic congestion from protests.
  • Multiple Rajdhani Express services departing October 9 were also cancelled.
  • Around 5,000 passengers missed trains Friday due to jams.

Indian Railways has ordered the cancellation of Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around the two stations.

A railway order issued on October 9 stated trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either station during the specified window on Saturday will be cancelled at source.

The decision comes ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Railway sources said the cancellations were ordered in view of anticipated traffic disruptions around the stations, although officials have not formally confirmed a direct link between the demonstrations and the decision.

Which Trains Have Been Cancelled?

Several Rajdhani Express services scheduled to depart on October 9 have been cancelled because of the expected traffic congestion on October 10.

These include:

Train 12301, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled to depart on October 9.

Train 12309, Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, scheduled for October 9.

Train 12313, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled for October 9.

Railway communications cited anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations as the reason for cancelling these services. Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Around 5,000 Passengers Miss Trains Amid Traffic Jams

Railway sources said around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Friday amid protests and heavy traffic jams in and around New Delhi after noon. Several passengers reportedly failed to reach railway stations on time, while IRCTC group bookings were also cancelled.

The disruptions caused significant inconvenience to passengers travelling through the capital, according to the sources.

Why Has Indian Railways Cancelled The Trains?

Railway sources said the decision was taken ahead of the CJP's proposed protest on October 10, with authorities anticipating heavy traffic congestion near the two stations. The concern is that road blockages could prevent passengers from reaching railway stations in time for their scheduled departures.

The official reason cited in the railway order is the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Further details about the impact on individual services should be checked through official railway updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which types of trains were cancelled by Indian Railways?

Indian Railways cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. Specific Rajdhani Express services departing on October 9 were also cancelled.

Why did Indian Railways cancel train services?

Indian Railways cancelled services due to the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. This decision was made ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

When were the train cancellations effective?

The cancellations apply to trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. This also includes trains departing from originating stations after 2 pm on Friday, October 9.

How many passengers were affected by recent disruptions?

Around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Friday due to protests and heavy traffic jams in and around New Delhi. IRCTC group bookings were also cancelled, causing significant inconvenience.

Published at : 09 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress
Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress
Cities
Delhi Traders Seek Ban On Protests In Commercial Areas Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation
Delhi Traders Seek Ban On Large Protests Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation
Cities
Gurugram Cops Cremate Murder Victim's Body As Unidentified; SHO Suspended
Gurugram Cops Cremate Murder Victim's Body As Unidentified; SHO Suspended
Cities
RTU Student Found Dead In Kota Hostel, Students Protest Over Alleged Negligence
RTU Student Found Dead In Kota Hostel, Students Protest Over Alleged Negligence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP's Debashish Sharma Leads Nagaon Bypoll by Over 70,000 Votes in Assam
Breaking News: CJP Protest Alert in Delhi, Police Propose Closure of 57 Metro Stations, Train Services Hit
Breaking News: Elon Musk Questions Starlink Licence Delay, India Says Telecom Rules Apply Equally to All
UP Breaking: Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Yogi Adityanath to Contest from Ayodhya, Ram Mandir Row Erupts
Breaking News: BJP Leads in Bengal Bypolls as Nandigram and Rejinagar Counting Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget