Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police denied CJP protest permission citing public safety.

Short notice, past non-compliance were reasons for denial.

Railways cancelled several trains due to anticipated traffic congestion.

Police advised metro restrictions at 57 stations for protests.

The Delhi Police have denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing a short notice period, previous alleged non-compliance with legal directions and concerns over public safety, law and order, and traffic management.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the police received an application from CJP co-convenor Saurav Das on October 7, seeking permission for a demonstration on the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner. The proposed protest was scheduled for Saturday.

The denial comes amid wider security preparations in the national capital, with Indian Railways cancelling several train services over anticipated traffic congestion and the Delhi Police asking the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider restrictions at 57 metro stations.

Why Did Delhi Police Deny Permission For The CJP Protest?

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said the application was received at short notice. Under the existing guidelines, applications for organising events at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days before the scheduled date, she said.

Prasad also cited the CJP’s past conduct at a separate event, alleging that undertakings and lawful directions issued previously had not been followed. She said the decision was taken after considering the failure to comply with prescribed procedures and earlier legal directions, along with the prevailing public safety, law and order and traffic situation.

The police have therefore denied permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Several Trains Cancelled Amid Traffic Concerns

Indian Railways has ordered the cancellation of Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around the two stations.

Several Rajdhani Express services scheduled to depart on October 9 have also been cancelled because of the anticipated congestion on Saturday. These include the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12301), the Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express (12309) and the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12313).

Railway communications cited the expected traffic congestion around the two stations as the reason for the cancellations. Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Delhi Police Seek Possible Restrictions At 57 Metro Stations

The Delhi Police have asked DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, ahead of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district.

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, also suggested that train frequency at the identified stations could be reduced. The letter cited the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.

The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on October 9 and could remain in place through October 10, until the situation in the capital returns to normal.

Which Metro Stations Could Be Affected?

The 57 stations identified in the police communication include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court and Indraprastha.

Other stations on the list include INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West.

The list also includes Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala. INA station on both metro lines has also been included.