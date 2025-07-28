Women In India’s Workforce: Govt Reports Surge In Female Job Participation, EPFO Data Shows

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessWomen In India’s Workforce: Govt Reports Surge In Female Job Participation, EPFO Data Shows

Shobha Karandlaje in Parliament said many protective provisions have been incorporated in the labour laws for equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women workers.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 06:24 PM (IST)

The participation of women in the country’s formal workforce is constantly increasing and as per the latest data, the estimated Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) on usual status for female of age 15 years and above has increased from 23.3 per cent in 2019-20 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24 — a robust growth of 18.4 per cent  the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Payroll Data indicates the level of employment in the formal sector. During 2024–25 alone, 26.9 lakh net female subscribers were added to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), underlining a shift towards formal employment, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The government is implementing various schemes to boost the female LFPR, like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Stand-UP India Scheme, Startup India, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Women in Science and Engineering- KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN), SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), Mission Shakti, Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi, among others.

Also Read : Gold Rate Today (July 28): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

In addition, the Union Cabinet has approved the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

According to the minister, a number of protective provisions have been incorporated in the labour laws for equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women workers. The Code on Social Security, 2020 has the provisions for enhancement in paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, provision for mandatory crèche facility in the establishments having 50 or more employees, permitting women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures, etc.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing ‘Palna’ component under Mission Shakti for all States/UTs, under which providing day care facilities and protection of children is the main focus area. Under Palna, Ministry has extended free services of childcare through Anganwadi cum Creches (AWCC).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
