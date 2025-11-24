Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Bleeds, Sensex Ends At 84,786, Nifty Tests 26,000

Dalal Street Bleeds, Sensex Ends At 84,786, Nifty Tests 26,000

Previously during the morning session, the Sensex rose 108 points to open above 85,369 and the Nifty increased 32 points to start trade at 26,100.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower today as the Sensex ended trade at 84,786.86 or 445 points lower and the Nifty closed at 25,946.90 or 121 points lower.

Previously during the morning session, the Sensex rose 108 points to open above 85,369 and the Nifty increased 32 points to start trade at 26,100.

The stock market opened higher backed by a rally in IT stocks which jumped over 1 per cent. Additionally, pharma and banking indices also posted significant gains while realty, auto and FMCG indices were in the red.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Entertainment
From ‘Basanti’ To ‘Kutte Kamine’: Dharmendra’s Dialogues That Still Rule Hearts
From ‘Basanti’ To ‘Kutte Kamine’: Dharmendra’s Dialogues That Still Rule Hearts
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget