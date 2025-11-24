Explorer
Dalal Street Bleeds, Sensex Ends At 84,786, Nifty Tests 26,000
Previously during the morning session, the Sensex rose 108 points to open above 85,369 and the Nifty increased 32 points to start trade at 26,100.
The Indian benchmark indices closed lower today as the Sensex ended trade at 84,786.86 or 445 points lower and the Nifty closed at 25,946.90 or 121 points lower.
The stock market opened higher backed by a rally in IT stocks which jumped over 1 per cent. Additionally, pharma and banking indices also posted significant gains while realty, auto and FMCG indices were in the red.
