Dalal Street Ends On A Flat Note, Sensex Closes Over 50 Points Higher, Nifty Above 24,600

The Sensex opened above the 80,650 mark, adding over 100 points in early trade, while the Nifty50 hovered just under 24,650, up 25 points by 9:15 AM.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 03:39 PM (IST)

The Indian stock markets ended trading on Thursday on a muted note. The BSE Sensex settled the session just under 80,600, climbing more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the day a little over 24,600, inching down 3 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv settled the day in green. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Steel, Tech M, Adani Ports, BEL, and UltraTech Cement.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 closed the session 0.82 per cent lower. Sectorally, the Metal index crashed 1.39 per cent, while the Consumer Durables index jumped 0.75 per cent.

Investors remained wary as markets awaited the outcome of the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin. Notably, Dalal Street witnessed a choppy start today morning, with volatility keeping investors on edge. The Sensex opened above the 80,650 mark, adding over 100 points in early trade, while the Nifty50 hovered just under 24,650, up 25 points by 9:15 AM. The GIFT Nifty was down 17 points at just under 24,700 as of 9 AM. 

Asian markets were largely subdued. Overnight on Wall Street, major US indices ended Wednesday’s session with gains. “The market is likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode, tracking cues from the upcoming Trump-Putin summit,” noted VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Provisional data from exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,623.79 crore.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Market Closing
Opinion
